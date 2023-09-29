BIZTECH
4 MIN READ
US govt shutdown imminent as hardline Republicans block bipartisan bill
Hardline resistance increases the prospects of a government shutdown, risking closures of national parks, Securities and Exchange Commission, and federal worker furloughs.
US govt shutdown imminent as hardline Republicans block bipartisan bill
The Republican-controlled House of Representatives scheduled to vote on a 30-day continuing resolution that Democrats and a few hardline conservatives predict to fail / Photo: Reuters.
September 29, 2023

The US government was two days from a partial shutdown, as a handful of hardline House Republicans refused to support a bipartisan stopgap spending bill meant to give lawmakers more time to negotiate a full-year deal.

The National Park Service will close, the Securities and Exchange Commission will suspend most of its regulatory activities, and hundreds of thousands of federal workers will be furloughed beginning at 0401 GMT on Sunday if Congress does not pass a spending package that can be signed into law by President Joe Biden before then.

The Republican-controlled House of Representatives was due to hold an afternoon vote on a partisan 30-day funding measure known as a continuing resolution, or CR, that is expected to fail on strong opposition from Democrats and a handful of hardline conservatives.

The measure would cut spending to a 2022 level of $1.47 trillion on an annualised basis, impose immigration and border security restrictions, and establish a bipartisan commission to study the US debt.

Democrats warn of impending shutdown

On Friday morning, Democrats warned that the Republican CR would mean a 30 percent spending cut in benefits for poor women and children and a 57 percent cut in resources for battling wildfires. It would increase spending on defence and homeland security.

Hardliners who oppose the measure want Congress to press on instead with full-scale spending legislation for fiscal 2024.

House Speaker Kevin McCarthy succeeded in passing three of four bills late on Thursday that would fund four federal agencies.

The bills were written to accommodate hardline conservative demands and stand no chance of passing the Democratic-controlled Senate, though even if they became law, they would not avert a partial shutdown because they do not fund the full government.

The shutdown would be the fourth in a decade and comes just four months after a similar standoff brought the federal government within days of defaulting on its $31 trillion-plus in debt.

RelatedWhat to expect if US government shuts down

'Frustrated'

House Republicans expressed annoyance late on Thursday with their hardline colleagues, who have stymied the process at almost every turn.

"They can't set a fire, call the fire department, turn off their water supply and then blame them for not putting out the fire," Representative Dan Crenshaw said. "That's kind of what's happening right now."

Representative Mike Garcia, a member of the House Appropriations Committee, described himself as "frustrated."

"We don't have a good position going into what would be a negotiation with the Senate," he said.

Representative Richard Neal, the ranking Democrat on the tax-writing House Ways and Means Committee, described the appropriations process as "the worst in the 35 years I've been here."

Moderate Republicans are pushing for a vote on their own short-term spending measure, which would also most likely not pass the Senate if it includes the expected harsh border measures that Democrats do not support.

"We are in a mess," Representative Marc Molinaro, a moderate Republican, said in a statement on Wednesday, referring to the situation at the border. "In a bipartisan government, our solution must be bipartisan."

RelatedGovernment shutdown risks food benefits for 7M, Biden aide warns
SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Russia recognises Taliban rule: A new chapter in an old battlefield
SAARC’s demise and the birth of a China-Pakistan-led regional order
By Sabena Siddiqui
UN welcomes ‘landmark’ ruling to address climate crisis
Trump says he is disappointed in Putin, ‘I do not think he is looking to stop’
What is behind 'heat' on US trading firm Jane Street in India?
Brazil is set to host BRICS summit. What will they discuss
Israel turns occupied West Bank town into a 'big prison'
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
'They called me': Trump says Iran warned US ahead of Qatar strike
Trump warns tariff letters to be sent 'soon'; Asian markets waver
Trump unveils plans for a UFC fight on White House lawn to mark America’s 250th anniversary
US deploys 200 Marines to Florida to support immigration operations
El Salvador's Bukele denies torture of deported US resident in prison
US Supreme Court paves way for Trump admin to send migrants to South Sudan
Rubio signals review of Syria-related 'terrorist' designations in call with Syrian foreign minister
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us