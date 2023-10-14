Citing patients in serious condition and the continuing need for health care, medical teams at a hospital in the northern Gaza are refusing the Israeli army’s order to evacuate, according to a top hospital official.

“I got a call from the Israeli army on Friday asking us to evacuate the hospital,” Ahmed Muhanna, chief of medicine at the Al Awda Hospital in the city of Jabalia told the Anadolu news agency.

“This is not possible.”

“Some patients were evacuated, but some other patients cannot be transferred due to their serious condition,” he added, indicating that the hospital is providing intensive medical care for five patients.

“The hospital staff, including 35 doctors and medical aides, are determined to stay and provide health care to patients,” he said.

Earlier reports said the army gave the hospital just two hours to evacuate and then gave it more time, but the evacuation order remains in effect.

The World Health Organization (WHO) also urged Israel to reverse its order, saying moving patients would put their lives at risk.

A UN human rights spokesperson said on Saturday that attacks on medical facilities are prohibited under international humanitarian law.

"International humanitarian law requires parties to the conflict to apply, at a minimum and among other requirements, that the wounded and sick must be collected and cared for without discrimination," said Ravina Shamdasani, spokesperson for the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR).

"Attacks against medical facilities, medical personnel and the wounded and sick are prohibited," she stressed.

'Devastating humanitarian consequences'

On Friday, the Israeli military warned 1.1 million residents of northern Gaza to evacuate “within 24 hours” and move south.

The UN warned it would be impossible for Palestinians in Gaza to obey the order to leave the north without “devastating humanitarian consequences.”

A week ago, Israeli forces launched a sustained and forceful military campaign against the besieged Gaza in response to a military offensive by the Palestinian group Hamas in Israeli territories.

The conflict began last Saturday when Hamas initiated Operation Al Aqsa Flood - a multi-pronged surprise attack including a barrage of rocket launches and infiltrations into Israel via land, sea and air.

Hamas said the operation was in retaliation for the storming of the Al Aqsa Mosque in occupied East Jerusalem and Israeli settlers’ growing violence against Palestinians.

The Israeli military then launched Operation Swords of Iron against Hamas targets within Gaza.

That response has extended into cutting water and electricity supplies to Gaza, further worsening the living conditions in an area that has reeled under a crippling siege since 2007.