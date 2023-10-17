Israel has killed at least 500 Palestinians in an air strike on a hospital in Gaza which sheltered the wounded and displaced from Israeli bombing, prompting condemnation and fury in the Middle East and beyond.

Here are some of the major reactions:

Palestine

Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas said that targeting a hospital is a "hideous war massacre" that cannot be tolerated, adding that any talks about anything else rather than stopping the war is unacceptable.

"Israel has crossed all red lines. ... We will not leave nor allow anyone to expel us from there," he added.

Palestinian Prime Minister Mohammad Shtayyeh called Israeli bombing on a Gaza hospital "a horrific crime, genocide," and said countries backing Israel, including the US and others, also bore responsibility.

Türkiye

"Hitting a hospital containing women, children and innocent civilians is the latest example of Israel's attacks devoid of the most basic human values," Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on X, the social media platform formerly known as Twitter.

Erdogan invited "all humanity to take action to stop this unprecedented brutality in Gaza."

"We are deeply indignant that hundreds of Palestinians lost their lives and many more were wounded as a result of the targeting of a hospital in Gaza today, and we condemn these barbaric attacks in the strongest terms," Turkish Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

"It is inevitable that a mentality that directly targets civilians and hits hospitals and schools will be held accountable before international law and conscience," it added.

Pakistan

"Attacking a hospital, where civilians were seeking shelter and emergency treatment is inhumane and indefensible," Pakistani Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

"The indiscriminate targeting of civilian population and facilities is a grave violation of international law and constitutes war crimes," it said.

"We call on the international community to take urgent measures to bring an immediate end to the Israeli bombardment and siege of Gaza and the impunity with which Israeli authorities have operated in the last few days," said the ministry.

Former Foreign Minister and head of center-left Pakistan People's Party, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, also condemned the attack on the hospital, terming it "open proof to Israeli brutalities."

Saudi Arabia

Saudi Arabia strongly condemned the "heinous crime" committed by Israeli forces by bombing the Al Ahli hospital in Gaza leading to the death of hundreds, the kingdom's Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

"This dangerous development forces the international community to abandon double standards and selectivity in applying international humanitarian law when it comes to Israeli criminal practices. It requires a serious and firm stance to provide protection for defenseless civilians," the statement said.

Kuwait

Kuwait denounced the "Israeli occupation forces' barbaric air strike."

"The occupation forces targeting of hospitals and public facilities is a violation of the International Humanitarian Law," a statement by the Foreign Ministry said.

Organization of Islamic Cooperation

Hissein Taha, head of Organization of Islamic Cooperation called the attack a "war crime" and "crime against humanity."

Taha held the Israeli occupation accountable for the consequences of its crimes, practices and brutal attacks against the Palestinian people, which contradict all human values and constitute a flagrant violation of international humanitarian law, a statement said.

Egypt

Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el Sisi said that Cairo is closely following the situation with deep sorrow.

"Therefore, I condemn in the strongest terms this deliberate bombing, which is considered a clear violation of international law and the provisions of international legitimacy and humanity," Sisi said on X.

Egypt’s president emphasised his country and people's stance on the issue and demanded the immediate cessation of Israel's bombardment on besieged Gaza.

Qatar

Qatar’s Foreign Ministry condemned Israel's deadly bombing of Al Ahli Baptist hospital in besieged Gaza.

"In this regard, the Ministry calls on the international community to assume its responsibility and deter Israel from committing more crimes against civilians," the Ministry said in a statement.

Lebanon

Lebanon's Hezbollah called for a "day of rage against the enemy".

"Let tomorrow, Wednesday, be a day of rage against the enemy," Hezbollah said in a statement.

UAE

The UAE strongly condemned the Israeli attack, saying it "expresses its deep regret for the loss of life and conveys its condolences to the families of the victims, wishing a swift recovery for all those injured."

It called for "immediate cessation of hostilities and to ensure that civilians and civilian institutions are not targeted."

Jordan

Jordan's King Abdullah II expressed strong condemnation of Israel's attack on innocent civilians and wounded receiving treatment in the hospital.

"His Majesty considered this a heinous war crime that cannot be tolerated, and Israel must immediately stop its brutal aggression against Gaza, which is inconsistent with humanitarian and moral values and constitutes a flagrant violation of the rules of international humanitarian law," the king's website said.

He warned the war has entered a very dangerous phase that will drag the region into a crisis, noting the international community has to put an end to the bloodshed.

Iran

Iran's Foreign Ministry strongly condemned the strike that it said killed and injured hundreds of "unarmed and defenceless people," Iranian state media reported.

"The flames of US-Israeli bombs dropped tonight on innocent Palestinians being treated for wounds in Gaza's hospital will soon engulf the Zionists. No free human being's silence is permissible in the face of such a war crime. Iran, as a part of the Islamic nation, is grieving," said Iran's President Ebrahim Raisi.

US

US President Joe Biden postponed his Jordan visit following Israeli strike on Gaza hospital and sent condolences for those killed in what White House statement called "hospital explosion"

"The president sent his deepest condolences for the innocent lives lost in the hospital explosion in Gaza, and wished a speedy recovery to the wounded," the statement said.

UK

UK politician Keir Starmer said on X the scenes in besieged Gaza are "devastating" and cannot be justified.

"International law must be upheld. Hospitals and civilian lives must be protected," Starmer said.

Canada

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said an Israeli strike on a hospital in besieged Gaza was "horrific and absolutely unacceptable".

Trudeau told reporters that "it's not acceptable to hit a hospital".

UN rights chief

"Words fail me. Tonight, hundreds of people were killed — horrifically — in a massive strike at Al Ahli Arab Hospital in Gaza City, including patients, healthcare workers and families that had been seeking refuge in and around the hospital. Once again the most vulnerable. This is totally unacceptable," said UN rights chief Volker Turk.

Germany

The German Foreign Ministry said it is deeply shocked by reports of hundreds of deaths at Al Ahli Hospital in Gaza.

"Civilian targets, notably a fully operational hospital with patients and health personnel, must not be attacked by anyone under any circumstances," the ministry posted on X.

"Civilians must be protected in conflict," it added.

France

French President Emmanuel Macron said "nothing can justify targeting civilians" after Israel's deadly strike on the hospital and called for humanitarian access to the coastal strip "without delay".

"Nothing can justify a strike against a hospital. Nothing can justify targeting civilians. France condemns the attack on the Al Ahli Arabi hospital in Gaza, which caused so many Palestinian victims. We think of them," he wrote on X.

France's reaction came a day after it torpedoed a UNSC resolution that would have called for a humanitarian ceasefire in besieged Gaza.

WHO

The World Health Organization also condemned the deadly strike and demanded the immediate protection of civilians and health care in the besieged enclave.

"WHO strongly condemns the attack on Al Ahli Arab Hospital," the UN health agency said in a statement.

"The hospital was operational, with patients, health- and care-givers, and internally-displaced people sheltering there. Early reports indicate hundreds of fatalities and injuries."

African Union

The African Union chief Moussa Faki Mahamat accused Israel of a "war crime".

"There are no words to fully express our condemnation of Israel's bombing of a #Gaza hospital today, killing hundreds of people," Faki said on X, calling for the international community to act.

Scotland

Scotland is willing to offer safety and sanctuary to refugees from besieged Gaza, First Minister Humza Yousaf said.

"There can be no justification for this. None whatsoever. If people cannot be safe in a hospital, where can they? This attack must be unequivocally condemned in the strongest possible manner," he said on X.

"In the past, people in Scotland and across the UK have opened our hearts and our homes. We've welcomed those from Syria, from Ukraine and many other countries…We must do so again," he added.

"There are currently 1 million people displaced within Gaza. So therefore, I'm calling today on the international community to commit to our worldwide refugee program for the people of Gaza," he added.