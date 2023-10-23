WORLD
Israel raids multiple cities in occupied West Bank, detains Palestinians
Israeli forces intensify attacks as raids target Jericho, Hebron, and Ramallah, resulting in multiple arrests, while clashes erupt in Nablus, Tulkarm, and Jenin.
Israeli army targets Gaza with intensive airstrikes, destroying neighborhoods, killing 4,651 Palestinians, including 1,873 children and 1,023 women / Photo: AA Archive.
October 23, 2023

The Israeli army forces have raided the West Bank cities of Jericho, Hebron, and Ramallah, among others, detaining tens of Palestinians, according to media reports.

The Palestinian News Agency (WAFA) said that the Israeli army stormed the city of Jericho on Sunday night from the northern entrance as well as the Aqabat Jabr refugee camp, south of Jericho, and arrested six Palestinians from their homes in the camp.

WAFA also underlined that the Israeli raid In Jericho, accompanied by a military bulldozer, was still ongoing at the time of reporting.

Israeli forces also arrested at least 11 Palestinians from the town of Bani Naim in southern Hebron after raiding and searching their homes, local sources said.

Military forces stormed the town of Beit Rima, northwest of Ramallah, and arrested many Palestinians.

Tensions are running high

Earlier Sunday night, Palestinians marched in the city of Ramallah and in the Jalazone camp, north of Ramallah, in condemnation of the ongoing Israeli aggression in the besieged Gaza.

Local sources told WAFA that "the occupation forces raided a number of houses in the town and arrested a number of citizens, including Imad Ahmed Barghouti."

Other Palestinian media sources said that clashes broke out between Palestinians and Israeli forces during military raids in Nablus, Tulkarm, and Jenin.

More than 4,500 Palestinians killed

The conflict in Gaza, which has been under Israeli bombardment since Oct. 7, began when Hamas initiated Operation Al Aqsa Flood, a multi-pronged surprise attack that included a barrage of rocket launches and infiltrations into Israel by land, sea, and air.

It said the incursion was in retaliation for the storming of the Al Aqsa Mosque and growing violence by Israeli settlers.

The Israeli military then launched Operation Swords of Iron against Hamas targets in Gaza.

The Israeli army continues to target Gaza with intensive airstrikes that have destroyed entire neighborhoods, killing 4,651 Palestinians, including 1,873 children and 1,023 women, and injuring 14,245, according to Gaza's Health Ministry.

An unknown number of people are also trapped under the rubble.

Meanwhile, more than 1,400 people have been killed in Israel.

SOURCE:AA
