Wednesday, November 1, 2023

The United Nations human rights office has said that Israeli air strikes on Gaza's Jabalia refugee camp could amount to war crimes.

"Given the high number of civilian casualties & the scale of destruction following Israeli airstrikes on Jabalia refugee camp, we have serious concerns that these are disproportionate attacks that could amount to war crimes," the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights wrote on X.

More updates 👇

1924 GMT — Aid official says UN will 'stay with Palestinians here in Gaza'

The UN will remain steadfast in supporting Palestinians in Gaza, a top aid official said during the first such trip to the territory since the war with Israel erupted.

"I was shocked by the fact that everyone there was asking for food, was asking for water," Philippe Lazzarini, head of the UN agency for Palestinian refugees (UNRWA), told journalists in Gaza.

The most senior UN official to visit the territory since the war began said he had "never ever seen" anything like it before in Gaza.

"UNRWA will stay with the Palestinian refugees in Gaza, with the Palestinians here in Gaza," Lazzarini added.

1920 GMT — WHO chief calls for full medical, fuel aid access to Gaza 'now'

The World Health Organization (WHO) chief has called for a full medical and fuel aid access to Gaza.

"No words can describe our concern for the patients who have just lost the only possibility to receive lifesaving cancer treatment or palliative care," Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said on X.

"I urge and I plead —for full medical and fuel aid access NOW! The more we wait, the more we put these fragile lives at risk," Tedros said.

1909 GMT — Tel Aviv slams 'unbalanced focus' of Red Cross on Israel amid Gaza war

Israeli Foreign Minister Eli Cohen has criticised the "unbalanced focus" of the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC), saying it must act with “a clear voice” amid an Israeli military offensive on Gaza.

"The Red Cross has no right to exist if it does not succeed in visiting the hostages being held captive by the Hamas," Cohen said during a phone call with IRCR Director Miriana Spoljaric as cited by a statement issued by the Israeli Foreign Ministry.

"The Red Cross must act decisively and with a clear voice and utilise all leverage it has to push for a visit to the hostages as soon as possible," he added.

1907 GMT — US says 400 American nationals expressed desire to leave Gaza

The US State Department has said it is in communication with 400 American nationals in Gaza who want to leave.

"There are around 400 Americans in Gaza with whom we are in communication, who have expressed a desire to leave," spokesperson Matthew Miller told reporters.

"They have family members as well who have expressed a desire to leave. The total numbers around 1,000 people when you count both American citizens and their family members," he said.

1902 GMT — 31 Austrians among those evacuated from Gaza: Vienna

A group of 31 Austrians, including a six-year-old girl and nine other minors, have been evacuated from Gaza, Vienna said.

They are among the hundreds of injured residents and foreigners who escaped Gaza to Egypt, the first evacuations from the war-torn Palestinian territory pounded by Israeli warplanes.

"We are very relieved that late this afternoon we managed to evacuate the first group of 31 Austrians to Egypt via the Rafah border crossing in the south of Gaza and thus bring them to safety," the Austrian Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

1901 GMT —Scholz stresses 'importance of protecting civilians' in Gaza to Netanyahu

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz has told Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in a telephone call that protecting civilians in Gaza and ensuring humanitarian aid were crucial, Berlin said.

Scholz "renewed Germany's unwavering solidarity with Israel," his office said in a statement after the call. But also "underlined the importance of protecting civilians and humanitarian supplies for the people of the Gaza Strip."

1840 GMT — US believes Hamas cannot govern Gaza in future: White House

The United States does not believe Hamas can be involved in the future governance of Gaza when the war with Israel is over, the White House said.

White House national security spokesperson John Kirby, speaking to reporters as President Joe Biden flew to Minnesota, also said the United States does not support a permanent settlement of Gaza civilians outside of Gaza.

With the civilian death toll rising in Gaza from Israeli attacks, Kirby said Washington does not believe now is the time for a general ceasefire, but that humanitarian pauses in hostilities are necessary.

1833 GMT — First British nationals cross into Egypt from Gaza: Sky News

The first tranche of British nationals have entered Egypt from Gaza via the Rafah crossing, Sky News reported, citing the British Foreign Office.

The Foreign Office did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

1820 GMT — Argentina condemns Israel's deadly attack on refugee camp

Argentina, home to Latin America's largest Jewish community, has condemned Israel's attack on a densely populated refugee camp in Gaza a day earlier.

"Nothing justifies the violation of international humanitarian law," the Argentine foreign ministry said in a statement, in which it also called for the release of Israeli hostages captured by Hamas.

The statement comes a day after neighbouring South American nation Bolivia cut diplomatic ties with Israel because of its attacks on Gaza, while Colombia and Chile recalled their ambassadors to the Middle Eastern country.

1804 GMT —Humanitarian ceasefire in Gaza 'matter of life and death': UNRWA

UNRWA has said an immediate humanitarian cease-fire in Gaza is “a matter of life and death" and that the relentless Israeli bombardment of the blockaded enclave was "shocking."

"The level of destruction is unprecedented," the UN agency said in a statement. "The human tragedy unfolding before us is unbearable."

"An immediate humanitarian ceasefire is a matter of life and death for millions of people," it added.

1745 GMT —Gaza conflict will be focus, says China as it assumes UN Security Council presidency

China has assumed the presidency of the UN Security Council for November and its UN Ambassador Zhang Jun said the Gaza conflict will be a focal point during the Council's proceedings.

"The Council has been focusing on this issue for a few weeks and it will continue to be the focus of the work of the council and also for the Chinese presidency," Zhang told reporters at the UN.

1731 GMT — Two Israeli tanks, four vehicles destroyed in northern Gaza: Hamas

Two Israeli tanks and four Israeli military vehicles have been destroyed with anti-armour shells in the town of Beit Hanoun in northern Gaza, Hamas said.

The group’s armed wing, the Qassam Brigades, said in a statement that the two tanks were struck by “Yasin 105” shells.

The group also said its fighters "managed to destroy 4 military vehicles with 'Yasin 105' shells and targeted an infantry force stationed inside a building in Beit Hanoun."

The group also said it had launched Al-Zouari kamikaze drones towards an Israeli military site on the Gaza perimeter, without providing further details.

1725 GMT —Biden says US citizens start to leave Gaza

President Joe Biden has said US citizens began the process of evacuating from Gaza, as hundreds of injured residents and foreigners left the war-torn Palestinian territory.

"We expect American citizens to exit today, and we expect to see more depart over the coming days. We won't let up working to get Americans out of Gaza," Biden said on X, formerly Twitter.

1719 GMT —Number of Israeli soldiers killed overnight in Gaza ground fighting rises to 16

The number of Israeli soldiers killed overnight in the ongoing ground offensive inside Gaza has risen to 16, bringing the total number of troops killed since the outbreak of the current conflict last month to 331, according to the army.

A military statement said a reserve soldier was killed by mortar fire on Wednesday in clashes near the border with Gaza.

Israeli media earlier reported that six soldiers were killed following the Israeli army's announcement of the deaths of nine soldiers during battles overnight in Gaza.

1658 GMT —UN committee says 'no winners' in war where thousands of children killed

The UN child rights committee has said there were "no winners in a war where thousands of children are killed", as they condemned mounting "grave human rights violations" in Gaza.

The committee, which monitors countries' adherence to the international Convention on the Rights of the Child, expressed its "outrage at the profound suffering of children" in the conflict between Israel and Hamas.

"Grave human rights violations against children are mounting by the minute in the Gaza Strip, and there are no winners in a war where thousands of children are killed," the committee said in a statement.

1650 GMT —Palestinian groups demand halt to Israeli 'crimes' after torture videos surface

Palestinian groups have called for halting Israeli "crimes" against prisoners after videos emerged of soldiers torturing detainees in the occupied West Bank.

Videos surfaced on social media showing Israeli soldiers harassing, abusing, and torturing Palestinian detainees in the occupied territory.

"We received shocking scenes of soldiers torturing a group of defenceless civilians in conditions that violate human dignity, after stripping them of their clothes," a group of Prisoner Affairs Associations said in a joint statement.

We call on the free people of the world who still believe in the right of the Palestinians to struggle for their freedom to play their role in halting these crimes - Group of Prisoner Affairs Associations

1637 GMT —Asian Parliamentary Assembly chief calls for immediate cessation of 'gross violation' in Gaza

The head of the Asian Parliamentary Assembly (APA) has called for an "immediate cessation of gross violations" in Gaza.

"The international community must redouble its efforts to de-escalate tensions and to ensure a humanitarian cease-fire. In this regard, the instruments of parliamentary diplomacy also have a role to play," Kurtulmus said in a letter sent to the member countries of APA on the situation in Gaza.

"Through the Asian Parliamentary Assembly and other inter-parliamentary mechanisms, it is incumbent upon all of us to exercise our collective political responsibility to pursue and ensure peace and security in the Middle East and elsewhere," he said.

1555 GMT — Israel army claims its forces are 'at gates of Gaza'

The Israeli army said that its forces are at the gates of Gaza City amid a massive military offensive against the Palestinian territory.

The army’s Division 162 forces "are deep in Gaza, at the gates of Gaza City," division commander Itzik Cohen said in statements cited by Haaretz.

"In the last five days, we have dismantled many Hamas capabilities (and) attacked strategic installations," he said. There has been no reaction from Palestine on the claim.

The Israeli army has expanded its air and ground attacks on Gaza, which has been under relentless air strikes since the surprise attack by Hamas on Oct. 7.

1603 GMT — Four Israeli vehicles 'infiltrating' northern Gaza destroyed: Hamas

Four Israeli vehicles were destroyed with "Yasin 105" missiles in the town of Beit Hanoun in northern Gaza, Palestinian group Hamas announced.

The Qassam Brigades said in a statement received by Anadolu, that its fighters "managed to destroy 4 vehicles with 'Yasin 105' missiles and targeted an infantry force stationed inside a building in Beit Hanoun."

The group also said it had launched Al Zouari kamikaze drones towards an Israeli military site on Gaza's perimeter, without providing further details.

1556 GMT — 'Dozens killed' in new Gaza camp strike: authorities

Authorities in Gaza said a second Israeli bombing raid in two days had killed and wounded "dozens" at the territory's biggest refugee camp.

It said there were "dozens of martyrs and injured in a bombing by the occupation planes" at the Jabalia camp, a day after Israel acknowledged carrying out one devastating strike as part of its offensive following the October 7 attacks.

Images showed dozens of rescuers pulling bodies and injured out of ruined buildings around another major hole left by shelling. Rescuers said "whole families" were killed, but casualty details could not be immediately confirmed.

1529 GMT — At least 320 foreign passport holders cross from Gaza to Egypt

At least 320 foreign passport holders crossed to Egypt from Gaza in the first batch of evacuations from the besieged enclave, three Egyptian security sources and a Palestinian official said.

The Palestinian official on the Gaza side of the border said the foreign passport holders departed the strip on six buses. A first list of about 500 foreigners or dual nationals had been cleared to leave Gaza, with evacuations expected to continue in the days to come.

1500 GMT — Germany calls on Israel to respond with ‘proportionality’ in Gaza

Germany has said that it continues to stand by Israel, but urged the Israeli military to respond with "proportionality."

"What is important is that the fight against Hamas is carried out with the necessary proportionality," Foreign Ministry spokesperson Sebastian Fischer said at a press briefing in Berlin.

His remarks came after a series of Israeli air strikes on the Jabalia refugee camp in Gaza on Tuesday led to hundreds of casualties, according to the Interior Ministry in the besieged enclave.

Fischer’s remarks are in stark contrast with statements by EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell who deplored the Jabalia refugee camp bombing.

1428 GMT — Jordan recalls its envoy from Israel to protest over Gaza war

Jordan has said it would "immediately" recall its ambassador to Israel in protest at the war against Gaza's Hamas rulers triggered by the group's October 7 attacks.

"Jordanian Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi decided to immediately recall Jordan's ambassador to Israel," the Foreign Ministry said, adding that the move was "to condemn the Israeli war that is killing innocent people in Gaza".

1440 GMT — German Muslim body accuses Israel of committing 'war crimes'

The German Central Council of Muslims has accused Israel of committing "war crimes" in its war on Gaza, saying the Jewish state’s deadly military actions amount to a collective punishment of Palestinian civilians.

"We are now seeing indescribable suffering falling on Gaza. From our point of view, the war bombing by Israel is a war crime," Aiman Mazyek, the chairman of the Central Council of Muslims in Germany, said in an interview with public broadcaster ZDF.

He stressed that "collective punishments" of the civilian Palestinian population would "not lead to resolving" the Middle East conflict. Calling the humanitarian situation in Gaza "dramatic," Mazyek urged for establishing aid corridors and a cease-fire on both sides.

"The use of arms must be stopped immediately. People need to be helped. Corridors must be created so that humanitarian help can be provided," he added.

1435 GMT — UN denounces 'latest atrocity' after strikes on Gaza refugee camp

The United Nations has decried strikes on Gaza's largest refugee camp that killed scores of people in attacks that Israel said targeted a Hamas commander.

"This is just the latest atrocity to befall the people of Gaza where the fighting has entered an even more terrifying phase, with increasingly dreadful humanitarian consequences," Martin Griffiths, the UN humanitarian chief, said in a statement.

1431 GMT — 15 Israeli soldiers killed in fresh Gaza battles: local media

The number of Israeli soldiers killed overnight in the ongoing ground battles inside Gaza has risen to 15, bringing the total number of troops killed since the outbreak of the current conflict last month to 330, state media reported.

On Wednesday, the Israeli Broadcasting Authority reported the killing of another soldier following the Israeli army's announcement of the deaths of nine soldiers during battles overnight in Gaza.

It was later clarified that the Israeli army had declared the killing of five more Israeli soldiers in the Gaza battles, bringing the total number of soldiers killed in Gaza since Tuesday to 15.

In a press conference on Wednesday, the Israeli army's spokesperson, Daniel Hagari, described the losses suffered by the Israeli military as "painful."

1344 GMT — Israel committing 'massacres' in Gaza to cover its 'defeats': Hamas

The leader of the Palestinian resistance group Hamas, Ismail Haniyeh, has accused Israel of committing "massacres" in the Gaza war to cover its own "defeats".

He said that Israeli hostages held in the besieged Gaza were subject to the same "death and destruction" that Palestinians have faced.

Hamas has told mediators that it was necessary for the "massacre" to stop and called on people to continue protesting, particularly in the West, to mount pressure on decision-makers, Ismail Haniyeh said in a recorded video message.

1257 GMT — Italy working to get its nationals out of Gaza, foreign minister says

Italy is working to get the first Italian citizens out of Gaza, the Italian foreign minister said.

"This morning the Rafah crossing was opened and the first people started to be evacuated. We are working so that the first Italians can also leave Gaza," Antonio Tajani said on social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter.

He added the Italian embassy in Cairo was ready to receive them. The minister was also quoted as saying by ANSA newswire he hoped the first Italians could leave Gaza on Wednesday.

1245 GMT — Germans in Gaza informed about possible exit: ministry

Germany has informed its citizens in Gaza about the possibility of leaving the besieged enclave via the Rafah border crossing with Egypt, a spokesperson for the foreign ministry said in Berlin.

They would be brought to Cairo initially, the spokesperson told reporters, adding that there had been no concrete indications so far of German citizens leaving.

1233 GMT — EU's Borrell 'appalled' by number of casualties in refugee camp bombing

The European Union's top diplomat Josep Borrell has said he was "appalled" by the high number of casualties from the bombing by Israel of a refugee camp in Gaza and called for fighting parties to respect the international rules of war.

"Building on EU Council's clear stance that Israel has the right to defend itself in line with international humanitarian law and ensuring the protection of all civilians, I am appalled by the high number of casualties following the bombing by Israel of the Jabalia refugee camp," Borrell said in a statement on X.

"Laws of war and humanity must always apply, including when it comes to humanitarian assistance," Borrell said.

1225 GMT — Gaza's only cancer hospital goes out of service: health officials

The only cancer treatment hospital in Gaza has gone out of service after it ran out of fuel, health officials have said. The director of the Turkish-Palestinian Friendship Hospital told a press conference aired by Al Jazeera TV that the hospital, which mainly treats cancer patients, had used up its fuel and was now out of service.

"We tell the world don't leave cancer patients to a certain death due to the hospital being out of service," the director, Subhi Skaik, added. Palestinian Health Minister Mai al Kaila confirmed the director's remarks in a statement, adding that this brings the total number of hospitals not operating right now in the city to 16 out of 35.

"The lives of 70 cancer patients inside the hospital are seriously threatened," she said in a statement.

1217 GMT — Iran warns of 'harsh consequences' if Gaza assaults continue

Iran's Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian has warned of "harsh consequences" if attacks continue in Gaza, the latest in a series of warnings from the country, which backs Hamas in Gaza and militias elsewhere in the region.

"If an immediate ceasefire doesn't take place in Gaza and the rapid attacks by US and Zionist Regime continue then the consequences would be harsh," he said in Ankara.

The United States and Israel have struck Iranian-backed militias in the wider region in response to what they said were unprovoked attacks over the past few weeks that have fuelled fears the Gaza conflict could ignite a wider war.

1216 GMT — Russia ready to provide assistance to children evacuated from Palestine

Russia is ready to provide assistance to children evacuated from Palestine, but so far no requests have been received, the country's Children's Ombudswoman Maria Lvova-Belova said.

Speaking at a meeting of the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) Child Rights Protection Commission in Minsk, Belarus, Lvova-Belova said that at the moment she has no data about Russian children in the Palestine-Israel conflict zone.

"We have expressed our desire to support and help if necessary ... If such a need arises, we have said this from the very beginning, we will be ready to get involved and we will be ready to help," she said.

The UN Children’s Fund, or UNICEF, has raised the alarm over the rising number of child deaths in Gaza since Oct. 7, when Israel-Palestine tensions flared into an armed conflict.

1203 GMT — Egypt receives first injured from Gaza through Rafah crossing

The first injured Gazans were evacuated to Egypt through the Rafah crossing under a deal brokered by Qatar and were being examined by medical teams who were directing them to hospitals, an Egyptian medical source said.

Egypt has prepared a field hospital in Sheikh Zuweid, 15 km (9 miles) from Rafah, and also plans to direct some patients to a permanent hospital there, to one in the nearby town of Al Arish or further afield in the city of Ismailia, depending on the seriousness of their condition.

Under the deal brokered between Egypt, Israel and Hamas, 81 wounded people and an initial list of 500 foreign passport holders were expected to be allowed out of the Gaza in the coming days, according to sources in several countries.

1154 GMT — 'Every life counts in this world':Macron

French President Emmanuel Macron has said he "hates the debate" over the value of "Jewish lives" and "Palestinian lives" and called for "civilians in Gaza to be protected first".

"I hate this debate that divides people and where one says: 'for me, the Jewish lives are more important' or 'for me Palestinian lives are more important'," he said on a visit to the Kazakhstan capital, adding "every life counts in this world".

1152 GMT — Turkish FM calls on regional actors to play role for lasting peace in Palestine

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan has called on all regional actors to play a role in reaching lasting peace in the Palestine-Israel conflict.

Addressing a press conference with his Iranian counterpart Hossein Amirabdollahian in Ankara, Hakan Fidan said a necessary platform should be developed to discuss comprehensive peace talks.

He added that an international peace conference, already proposed by Türkiye, would be the appropriate platform, which is being discussed with friends and allies.

Criticizing the EU's approach to the Palestine-Israel conflict, Fidan said: "Due to collective position taken by the EU, unfortunately, it does not want to hear the term 'cease-fire' (in Gaza)."

Türkiye does not want the developments in Gaza to turn into a war that will affect other countries in the region, he added.

1138 GMT — Israel hits Gaza's Jabalia refugee camp for second day in a row

Authorities in Gaza said Israeli air strikes have hit apartment buildings in Jabalia refugee camp for a second day in a row, causing many deaths and injuries. The toll from the latest strikes was not immediately known.

Meanwhile, Communications and internet services were gradually being restored after the second major cut in five days, according to Paltel, the main service provider. Humanitarian aid agencies have warned that such blackouts severely disrupt their work in an already dire situation in Gaza.

1110 GMT —Iran urges Muslim countries to halt trade with Israel

Iran's supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei has urged Muslim countries to halt trade with Israel, including oil exports, in response to its bombardment of Gaza.

The bombing campaign has killed more than 8,500 people, two-thirds of them women and children, according to the Palestinian health ministry in Gaza.

"Islamic governments must insist on quickly ending the crimes," Khamenei told a gathering of students in Tehran.

"Muslim countries should not cooperate economically with the Zionist regime (Israel)," he said, calling for a "block on oil and food exports".

Khamenei lambasted Western governments who "stood against Palestine", naming Britain, France and the United States.

"The Muslim world must not forget who is putting pressure on the population of Gaza. It's not just about the Zionist regime," he said.

0800 GMT — Rafah crossing to Egypt opens for the first time since war began

Scores of foreign passport holders trapped in Gaza started leaving the war-torn territory as the Rafah crossing to Egypt opened for the first time since the Israeli war on Gaza began on October 7, AFP correspondents reported.

Convoys of desperately needed aid have passed between Egypt and Gaza but no people have been allowed to cross.

Some 400 foreigners and dual nationals along with some 90 sick and wounded were expected to leave.

0847 GMT — Moscow says 'making active efforts' to free Russian citizens held hostage by Hamas

Moscow is "making active efforts" to free Russian citizens held hostage by Hamas, a government spokeswoman has said.

Speaking in an interview with Russian Sputnik Radio, Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said that according to the ministry's data, the victims and hostages are permanent residents of Israel, with no tourists or visitors among them.

She said that these people hold Russian as their second citizenship, but Moscow "does not level citizenships" since they are simply Russian citizens.

"We are in contact with all parties of this issue, .... Indeed, it is possible and necessary to do business," she said.

0834 GMT — As Israeli losses mount, Netanyahu vows victory in long Gaza war

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has said that Israel's war on Gaza Gaza would be long but victorious in a statement in which he also mourned mounting military losses.

"We are in a tough war. It will be a long war," he said. "I promise to all citizens of Israel: We will get the job done. We will press ahead until victory."

0656 GMT — Israel calls Bolivia's cut-off of ties 'capitulation to terror'

Israel has accused Bolivia of "capitulation to terrorism" after the South American nation cut ties in protest at civilian casualties from Israel's war in Gaza.

A statement by the Israel's Ministry of Foreign Affairs also sought to play down Tuesday's decision by Bolivia, saying "relations between the countries had been devoid of content anyway" since a government handover there. Read the full story here.

0625 GMT — 38 journalists, media workers killed in Israeli attacks on Gaza: Local association

The death toll of journalists and media workers killed in Israeli attacks on Gaza since October 7 rose to 38, a local association said.

“Since Oct. 7, 25 Palestinian journalists and 13 media workers have been killed as a result of the Israeli airstrikes,” the Palestinian Journalists Syndicate said in a Facebook statement.

“Over the same period, there have been direct attacks on the homes of 35 journalists, killing dozens of their family members, including the strike against the house of Al Jazeera journalist Wael Dahdouh, killing his wife, two of his children, and his young grandchild,” the syndicate added.

It further said that “these atrocities are part of a long pattern of Israel’s lethal targeting of Palestinian journalists. The Israeli army has killed 55 Palestinian journalists between 2000 and 2022, most famously Shireen Abu Akleh in May 2022.”

Related RSF: Reuters journalist intentionally killed by Israel

0616 GMT — Four Palestinians killed in occupied West Bank: Palestine's health ministry

Four more Palestinians were killed in Israeli attacks on the occupied West Bank, raising the death toll in the region to 130 since October 7, the Palestinian Health Ministry has announced.

0443 GMT — Brazil's president condemns killing of 3,000 Palestinian children

Speaking at the Planalto Palace, Brazil’s president Luiz Inacio Lula da Lula said the conflict in Israel is an example of violence in which children make up many of the victims.

"I see 3,000 children in Gaza succumb to a war that they didn't promote, that they didn't ask for, that they didn't claim. Are the irresponsible people who waged the war mourning the deaths of these children? Are they feeling the weight of things?" he asked.

On social media, he singled out the United Nations for its inability to stop the aggression in Israel.

"For the first time, we are seeing a war in which most of the dead are children. Nobody takes responsibility, and we haven't even managed to get a UN letter arguing for a ceasefire. Stop it! For God's sake, stop!" wrote Lula on X.

0443 GMT — Biden, Jordan's king agree Palestinians should not be forcibly displaced outside of Gaza: White House

US President Joe Biden and Jordan’s King Abdullah II discussed the conflict in Gaza, the plight of Palestinian civilians and peace in the Middle East over the phone, the White House has said.

"The President reiterated the importance of protecting civilian lives and respecting international humanitarian law as Israel defends its citizens and combats terrorism," it said in a statement.

"They also agreed that it is critical to ensure that Palestinians are not forcibly displaced outside of Gaza.”

Discussing their shared commitment to facilitating the increased and sustained delivery of humanitarian assistance to civilians in Gaza, the leaders also discussed urgent mechanisms to stem violence, calm rhetoric, and reduce regional tensions, according to the statement.

0400 GMT — UNRWA has abandoned its responsibilities in northern Gaza: Local government

The Palestinian government in Gaza has accused the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA) of abandoning its responsibilities towards the residents of northern Gaza.

“There is nothing that can justify UNRWA’s behaviour in abandoning its responsibilities in northern Gaza and limiting its work to the south amid deliberately slowing down and delaying the entry of trucks and preventing them from entering Gaza City and northern Gaza,” Salama Maarouf, the head of the government’s media office, said during a press conference.

0342 GMT — Israel paid ‘heavy price’ during battles in Gaza: Defense minister

Israeli forces have paid a “heavy price” during their ground operation in Gaza despite making “significant” achievements, Defense Minister Yoav Gallant has said.

Gallant made the comments during a meeting at Palmachim Airbase in central Israel with troops of the Air Force’s elite Shaldag and 669 units, according to Israeli Army Radio.

“The Israeli army uses forces on a large scale deep in Gaza,” he said. "There are battles against the forces operating there, and the results and achievements on the battlefield are very great. Unfortunately, there is also a cost in war, and in the last 24 hours, we have paid a heavy price."

Gallant did not clarify what he meant.

The Israeli army announced Wednesday that nine soldiers were killed in battles in northern Gaza. With the latest deaths, the Israeli army's toll since the start of the fighting in Gaza on Oct. 7 rose to 326.

0300 GMT — Hezbollah details Israeli losses near powder keg border with Lebanon

Lebanon's Hezbollah has claimed to have shot 120 Israeli soldiers, destroyed nine tanks and shot down an unmanned aerial vehicle in operations on the southern border of the country since October 8.

The Al ManarTV in Lebanon, close to Hezbollah, published an infographic containing information about the 23-day clashes with the Israeli army.

Accordingly, Hezbollah carried out 105 attacks against Israel in which intelligence, communication, signal jamming systems and 33 radars were targeted.

Thanks to the operations in which a drone was shot down, 28 Jewish settlements in the north of Israel were evacuated, and 65,000 settlers were forced to go to the occupied interior areas - Hezbollah, cited by Al Manar TV

0255 GMT — Italy, France vow to work together to prevent conflict in Middle East from spreading

Italy's Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani and France's Foreign Minister Catherine Colonna made the announcement after presiding over the first meeting of the French-Italian Border Cooperation Committee.

During a subsequent press conference, they emphasized their determination to work together to maintain peace in the Middle East and ensure that the Israel-Palestine conflict does not spread to other countries.

"We are committed to working together with France to reduce tensions in the Middle East and prevent the Israel-Hamas conflict from spreading to other countries. Therefore, we are trying to take steps towards peace with excellent coordination by engaging with all stakeholders," said Tajani.

The ministers also revealed their joint efforts to provide assistance to civilians in Gaza and to facilitate the safe evacuation of their citizens from the Palestinian enclave.

0252 GMT — Telecommunication and internet services cut off in Gaza

Telecommunication and internet services have been completely cut off again in Gaza, the Palestinian telecom company Paltel has announced.

“We regret to announce a complete interruption of all communications and internet services with Gaza due to the international routes that were previously reconnected being cut off again,” it said in a brief statement on X.

On Sunday, the company announced that telecommunication and internet services had been gradually restored in Gaza.

0045 GMT — Colombia recalls envoy to Israel

Colombia has recalled its ambassador to Israel over its war in Gaza, President Gustavo Petro said in a message on X, formerly known as Twitter.

"I have decided to recall our ambassador to Israel. If Israel does not stop the massacre of the Palestinian people, we cannot stay there," he said.

0030 GMT — Chile recalls Israel ambassador for talks after Gaza attacks

Chile's government has recalled its ambassador to Israel for consultations after what it described as Israel's violations of international humanitarian law stemming from its aggression in Gaza.

"Chile strongly condemns and observes with great concern... these military operations," the South American nation's foreign ministry said in a statement.

Chile said Israel's invasion amounted to "collective punishment" of Gaza's Palestinian civilian population, the ministry said.

It also called for an immediate end to hostilities, the release of hostages held by Hamas, which governs Gaza, and to allow the transit of humanitarian aid for Gaza's population of some 2.3 million residents.

Earlier in the day, Chile's Foreign Ministry said in a separate statement that it is pushing for a two-state solution between Israel and Palestine.

2300 GMT — Blinken to visit Israel on Friday

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken will begin a new trip to the Middle East on Friday, a spokesperson said, as Israel's war on besieged Gaza intensifies.

"Secretary Blinken will travel to Israel on Friday for meetings with members of the Israeli government, and then will make other stops in the region," State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller said.

Earlier this month, Blinken visited Israel, Jordan, Qatar, Bahrain, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates and Egypt.

Related Hundreds killed or wounded as Israel bombs Gaza's Jabalia refugee camp

2258 GMT — Scottish leader apologises for world's inaction over Jabalia massacre

Scottish leader Humza Yousaf has called for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza, expressing deep regret for the innocent lives lost due to the ongoing conflict in the region.

"I am sorry to those innocent men, women and children in Jabalia Refugee Camp that the world could not protect you. This blatant disregard for human life must be condemned unequivocally. Do not let any more children die. We need an immediate cease-fire, nothing less," he said on X.

A series of Israeli air strikes on the refugee camp killed hundreds of residents, according to the Interior Ministry in the besieged enclave.

Most of the victims were women and children, it said, adding Israeli warplanes destroyed the entire residential square known as Block 6.

2044 GMT — Protesters pack out London station demanding Gaza ceasefire

More than a hundred pro-Palestinian protesters have gathered at London's Liverpool Street station, hanging banners from balconies and occupying the main concourse while demanding a ceasefire in Israel's war on Gaza.

Videos posted online by the "Sisters Uncut" protest group showed a large group of demonstrators inside the station during rush hour, chanting and waving pro-Palestinian banners and flags.

British Transport Police (BTP) said they attended Liverpool Street station shortly after 1700 GMT following reports of a protest on the station concourse.

"Officers worked to safely disperse the crowd and ensure passengers could access the station," a statement from BTP said.

One video showed the group chanting, "From the river to the sea, Palestine will be free".

2225 GMT — Bolivia severs diplomatic ties with Israel

Bolivia's government has severed diplomatic relations with Israel, accusing the country of carrying out "crimes against humanity" and calling for an end to the Israeli military's war against Gaza.

"Bolivia decided to break diplomatic relations with the state of Israel in repudiation and condemnation of the aggressive and disproportionate Israeli military offensive taking place in Gaza," Freddy Mamani, Bolivia's deputy foreign minister, said at a news conference.

Maria Nela Prada, the minister of the presidency who is acting foreign minister, accused Israel of "committing crimes against humanity in Gaza against the Palestinian people."

She went on to call on Israel to "cease attacks in Gaza that have already resulted in thousands of civilian casualties and the forced displacement of Palestinians."

Bolivia also "rejects the Israeli hostile treatment of international actors providing humanitarian aid in Gaza," Prada said, adding that Bolivia will send aid to Gaza, although she did not detail what that would entail.

For our live updates from Tuesday (October 31), click here.