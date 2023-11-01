TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
There cannot be different standards for Ukraine and Palestine: Turkish FM Hakan Fidan
Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan calls on regional actors for peace, states that Türkiye does not want the developments in Gaza to turn into a war that will affect other countries in the region.
There cannot be different standards for Ukraine and Palestine: Turkish FM Hakan Fidan
Criticising the EU's approach to Palestine-Israel conflict, Fidan said: "Due to collective position taken by the EU, unfortunately, it does not want to hear the term 'ceasefire' (in Gaza)." / Photo: AA
November 1, 2023

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan has called on all regional actors to play a role in reaching lasting peace in the Palestine-Israel conflict.

Addressing a press conference with his Iranian counterpart Hossein Amirabdollahian in Ankara on Wednesday, Fidan said a necessary platform should be developed to discuss comprehensive peace talks.

He added that an international peace conference, already proposed by Türkiye, would be the appropriate platform, which is being discussed with friends and allies.

Criticising the EU's approach to the Palestine-Israel conflict, Fidan said: "Due to collective position taken by the EU, unfortunately, it does not want to hear the term 'ceasefire' (in Gaza)."

Türkiye does not want the developments in Gaza to turn into a war that will affect other countries in the region, he added.

This week the Israeli army has expanded its air and ground attacks on Gaza, which has been under relentless air strikes since the Palestinian group Hamas launched a surprise offensive against Israel on October 7.

The Turkish foreign minister said "There cannot be different standards for Ukraine and Palestine" and "if we want a fair world, we must always act with integrity and consistency."

He shared that an agreement had been reached for the evacuation of nearly 500 foreigners from Gaza, and "negotiations are currently ongoing to include the Turkish citizens as well."

RelatedIndiscriminate targeting of Gaza people 'unacceptable', Turkish top diplomat tells US counterpart
SOURCE:AA
Explore
Trump unveils plans for a UFC fight on White House lawn to mark America’s 250th anniversary
US deploys 200 Marines to Florida to support immigration operations
El Salvador's Bukele denies torture of deported US resident in prison
US Supreme Court paves way for Trump admin to send migrants to South Sudan
Rubio signals review of Syria-related 'terrorist' designations in call with Syrian foreign minister
Trump says people of Gaza ‘gone through hell’ as Israel continues to slaughter more Palestinians
Iran reopens most airports and airspace after ceasefire with Israel
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Russian strikes kill five in eastern Ukraine, spark fire in Kiev
Putin to Trump: Russia won't back down from goals in Ukraine
Türkiye's MIT chief Kalin evaluates border security during visit to Hakkari
Mali parliament unanimously grants interim president renewable five-year term
Time to share impact of climate crisis equitably: Emine Erdogan
Iran remains committed to nuclear non-proliferation treaty: top envoy
Denmark pledges to push EU membership for Ukraine
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us