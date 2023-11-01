Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan has called on all regional actors to play a role in reaching lasting peace in the Palestine-Israel conflict.

Addressing a press conference with his Iranian counterpart Hossein Amirabdollahian in Ankara on Wednesday, Fidan said a necessary platform should be developed to discuss comprehensive peace talks.

He added that an international peace conference, already proposed by Türkiye, would be the appropriate platform, which is being discussed with friends and allies.

Criticising the EU's approach to the Palestine-Israel conflict, Fidan said: "Due to collective position taken by the EU, unfortunately, it does not want to hear the term 'ceasefire' (in Gaza)."

Türkiye does not want the developments in Gaza to turn into a war that will affect other countries in the region, he added.

This week the Israeli army has expanded its air and ground attacks on Gaza, which has been under relentless air strikes since the Palestinian group Hamas launched a surprise offensive against Israel on October 7.

The Turkish foreign minister said "There cannot be different standards for Ukraine and Palestine" and "if we want a fair world, we must always act with integrity and consistency."

He shared that an agreement had been reached for the evacuation of nearly 500 foreigners from Gaza, and "negotiations are currently ongoing to include the Turkish citizens as well."