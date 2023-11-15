WORLD
Becoming harder to compile Gaza casualty figures: authorities
According to the latest toll announced a day earlier,  some 11,320 Palestinians have died, including 4,650 children and 3,145 women, amid relentless Israeli attacks.
About 25 of the 35 hospitals in the enclave are out of service due to the Israeli  bombardment, according to Palestinian officials. / Photo: AA
November 15, 2023

Palestinian health authorities have said it was becoming increasingly difficult to obtain accurate casualty figures from Gaza due to the collapse of the hospital and health system in parts of the Israeli-besieged enclave.

The Palestinian Health Ministry has been issuing a constantly updated total of the casualties from the Israeli bombardment of Gaza, launched in the wake of the deadly attack on Israel by Hamas gunmen on Oct. 7.

But as Israeli forces have pushed deep into Gaza and communications infrastructure has been degraded, contact with hospitals has buckled and systematic data collection has become more problematic, the ministry said on Wednesday.

The latest total since Oct. 7 shows 11,320 people killed, including 4,650 children or minors. In addition, 202 medical personnel have been killed and 3,600 civilians, including 1,750 children, have been declared missing, the ministry said.

An official from Hamas, the Palestinian resistance group that controls Gaza, said on Tuesday that 25 of the 35 hospitals in the enclave were out of use due to the bombardment.

