Wednesday, November 22, 2023

1930 GMT -

The Israeli army continues to launch dozens of air strikes and violent artillery shelling on multiple areas of Gaza, hours before the truce and prisoner exchange agreement between Israel and Hamas begins.

Early on Wednesday, more than 30 people were killed and dozens wounded after Israeli army forces bombed 10 homes in the Shujaiya neighborhood, east of Gaza's city center, the Civil Defense Directorate in Gaza said.

According to the Palestinian News Agency, Wafa, “More than 81 people were killed, the majority of whom were children and women, and others were injured, and dozens of homes, buildings, residential apartments, and public and private property were destroyed in the ongoing Israeli occupation bombing of Gaza".

It added that Israeli army planes bombed inhabited homes in central Gaza, after midnight on Tuesday/Wednesday, “which led to the death of 41 people and the injury of dozens, and there are still missing people under the rubble.”

“At least 10 citizens were people, and a number of others were injured, when the occupation warplanes targeted two houses in the Sheikh Radwan neighborhood in Gaza City,” the agency adds.

1803 GMT — Gaza 'most dangerous place in the world to be a child': UNICEF

The head of the United Nations children's agency has called the besieged Gaza "the most dangerous place in the world to be a child," and said that the hard-won truce deal between Israel and Hamas was not enough to save their lives.

UNICEF's executive director Catherine Russell told the UN Security Council that over 5,300 children have reportedly been killed in Gaza since October 7, accounting for 40 percent of the deaths.

"This is unprecedented," said Russell, who had just returned from a trip to southern Gaza. "I am haunted by what I saw and heard."

Russell said that a pause is not enough and called for "an urgent humanitarian ceasefire to immediately put a stop to this carnage."

Russell said that an additional 1,200 children are believed to remain under the rubble of bombed-out buildings or are otherwise unaccounted for.

"In addition to bombs, rockets, and gunfire, Gaza's children are at extreme risk from catastrophic living conditions," Russell added.

"One million children - or all children inside the territory - are now food insecure, facing what could soon become a catastrophic nutrition crisis."

1735 GMT — At least 7,000 people missing in Gaza: media office

At least 7,000 people missing in Gaza since Oct. 7; either under rubble, their bodies lying on streets, or their fate is unknown, according to the media office.

1720 GMT — South Africa welcomes humanitarian pause in Gaza, calls for long term, enduring peace

South Africa has welcomed humanitarian pause in Gaza, but called for more efforts in seeking a long-term and enduring peace in the decades-long Israel-Palestine conflict.

“This pause, which regrettably implies a possible resumption of conflict at some point, must be accompanied by tireless efforts to secure a durable political resolution of the decades-long challenge in the Middle East,” President Cyril Ramaphosa said in a statement.

The South African leader said he hopes the humanitarian pause will strengthen efforts to achieve an outright end to the current conflict.

“The people of Palestine, Israel and the nations of the region must work together with the international community to entrench the rights, peace and sustainable development of the Palestinian people as part of the multilaterally endorsed two-state solution,” he said.

1655 GMT — 2 mothers killed every hour, 7 women every 2 hours in Gaza: UN

Two mothers were killed every hour and seven women every two hours in Israeli attacks in Gaza, the UN Women executive director has said.

"Before October 7th, 67 percent of all civilians killed in the Occupied Palestinian Territory in the past 15 years were men, and less than 14 percent were women and girls. Since that date, that percentage has reversed,” Sima Sami Bahous said at a UN Security Council briefing about the situation in the Middle East.

1443 GMT — NATO welcomes deal between Israel, Hamas for humanitarian pause

The chief of NATO has hailed the new deal between Israel and Hamas for a four-day humanitarian pause in fighting in Gaza.

''I welcome the agreement between Hamas and Israel that will allow the release of hostages, the suspension of conflicts, and the delivery of humanitarian aid,'' said Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg ahead of a NATO meeting in North Macedonia's capital Skopje.

1439 GMT — US opposes displacement of Palestinians in Gaza to another country: US Special Envoy

The United States is against the displacement of Palestinians from the battered Gaza to another country, its special envoy for humanitarian affairs in the Middle East David Satterfield has told Lebanese broadcaster Al Jadeed.

Satterfield said Gazans displaced to Gaza's south by Israel's military operations "must be allowed to return to homes in the north as soon as possible."

He said the US "wants to see Israel succeed in its campaign," and warned Lebanese Hezbollah to halt missile fire on Israel if it wanted to avoid an escalation.

1427 GMT — Israel's remarks on nuclear strike on Gaza 'unacceptable': IAEA

Israeli minister's remarks on possibility of nuclear strike on Gaza 'unacceptable,' International Atomic Energy Agency head has said, reiterating a call on all countries in Middle East, including Israel, to join Treaty on Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons.

1402 GMT — Switzerland looks to ban Hamas

The Swiss government has announced it would bring forward a draft law by the end of February explicitly banning Hamas activities or support for the Palestinian resistance group within Switzerland.

"The Federal Council decided to draft a federal act banning Hamas, considering this to be the most appropriate response to the situation that has prevailed in the Middle East since October 7," the government said in a statement.

"The act will provide the federal authorities with the necessary tools to counter any Hamas activities or support for the organisation in Switzerland."

1349 GMT — Australia says humanitarian pause in Gaza necessary step, calls for long-term, enduring peace

Australia has called the humanitarian pause in the Gaza war an “important” and “necessary” step, calling for a “long-term and enduring peace” with a two-state solution to the lingering conflict.

“Of course, this is an important and necessary step. But what we must ultimately work towards is a long-term, enduring peace,” Australian Foreign Minister Penny Wong told a news conference in Adelaide, according to a statement from the Australian Foreign Ministry.

“And I again reiterate that a long-term enduring peace requires a two-state solution, with Israelis and Palestinians living securely and prosperously within internationally recognized borders,” Wong said while responding to a series of questions about the Israel-Hamas prisoner exchange deal.

1240 GMT — Israeli attacks continue in Gaza ahead of truce set to begin Thursday

At least 100 Palestinians killed in attacks overnight and this morning in Gaza as Israeli army said it is continuing its offensive in the besieged enclave ahead of the agreed truce set to begin on Thursday.

A truce agreement between Hamas and Israel has been confirmed by both parties, along with Qatar, which mediated the deal that would bring a temporary halt to the devastating war that is now in its seventh week.

Under an outline of the deal, Hamas is to free over a four-day period at least 50 of the roughly 240 hostages taken in its October 7 attack on Israel, and Israel is to release 150 Palestinian prisoners in exchange.

1235 GMT — Israel expects 1st group of hostages to be released Thursday

The vast majority of Palestinians slated for release under an Israel-Hamas swap deal to secure the release of hostages held in Gaza, are teenage boys, an official Israeli list shows.

Israel released the names on Wednesday of 300 Palestinian prisoners who could be set free under the agreement.

Under the terms of the deal, the first phase will see 50 Israeli hostages released over the course of four days, with 150 security prisoners to be freed in response.

More prisoners could subsequently be released at the same ratio of three to one, it said.

An AFP examination of the names found that 33 were women, 123 were boys under 18, and 144 were 18-year-old men.

1222 GMT — Israel-Hamas deal is an 'important step': UN

The United Nations has welcomed the deal between Israel and Hamas to free hostages and pause the fighting and bombardment in Gaza, but said much more needed to be done.

Israel and Hamas announced a deal on Wednesday allowing hostages and scores of Palestinian prisoners to be freed while offering besieged Gaza residents a four-day truce after weeks of all-out war.

"This is an important step in the right direction, but much more needs to be done."

Guterres said the UN would provide support for the implementation of the agreement.

1207 GMT — Israel-Palestine conflict shouldn't become regional conflict: Modi

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has said it is necessary to ensure that the conflict between Israel and Palestine in Gaza does not expand into a regional conflict.

Modi was speaking at the opening of a virtual summit of G20 nations, of which India holds the presidency.

1157 GMT — Jordan's King Abdullah heads to Cairo in stepped up efforts to end Gaza war: palace

Jordan's King Abdullah headed to Cairo for talks with Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al Sisi on how to end "Israel's aggression against the Palestinians", a palace statement said.

The talks will focus on how to turn a four-day truce agreed between Israel and Hamas into a permanent ceasefire that brings an end to the Israeli bombardment of Gaza and averts a humanitarian catastrophe, an official told Reuters.

0929 GMT — 7 Palestinians killed by Israeli fire in occupied West Bank

Seven Palestinians were killed in Israeli military raids in the occupied West Bank, according to the Palestinian Health Ministry, taking the total death to 225.

A ministry statement said the bodies of six slain Palestinians were taken to Tulkarm Hospital in the northern occupied West Bank.

Israeli forces raided the town of Azzun east of Qalqilya and the Tulkarm and Dheisheh refugee camps, eyewitnesses said.

0946 GMT — Egypt's Sisi hails mediation for Gaza humanitarian pause deal

Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el Sisi hailed a humanitarian pause deal in Gaza as a result of mediation led by Egypt, Qatar and the US.

"I would like to welcome to the success of the Egyptian-Qatari-American mediation in reaching an agreement to implement a humanitarian truce in Gaza and the exchange of detainees by both sides," Sisi wrote on his X account.

He said Egypt will continue its efforts to "reach final and sustainable solutions that achieve justice, establish peace, and guarantee the legitimate rights of the Palestinian people."

0933 GMT — Italy welcomes Israel-Hamas agreement on humanitarian pause

Italy welcomed an agreement between Israel and Hamas on a humanitarian pause.

"The Government welcomes the agreement for the release of 50 hostages who, after 7 long weeks, will be able to hug their loved ones again," said Foreign Minister Antonia Tajani on X.

He added: "It is now necessary to ensure that the pause in fighting is used to bring humanitarian aid to civilians (in Gaza)."

0922 GMT — Greece welcomes deal on humanitarian pause between Israel, Hamas

Greece welcomed the deal on a humanitarian pause between Israel and Hamas.

"I would like to welcome today's agreement between the parties on a humanitarian pause in Gaza and the release of 50 hostages kidnapped following the terrorist attack of October 7," said Foreign Minister George Gerapetritis in a statement.

He maintained that Greece had suggested and worked for a humanitarian pause and the creation of sustainable humanitarian corridors.

0914 GMT — Jordan welcomes Gaza humanitarian pause deal

Jordan welcomed a humanitarian pause deal in Gaza, voicing hope the agreement will be a step towards ending the conflict in the blockaded enclave.

In a statement, the Foreign Ministry hailed efforts exerted by Qatar, Egypt and the US to reach the agreement. "We hope this step will lead to end the ongoing war in Gaza and stop the escalation, the targeting of Palestinians and their forced displacement," the statement said.

"The pause will secure sufficient humanitarian aid for all areas of Gaza to meet the needs of the population, achieve stability, and ensure that Gazans will remain in their homes," it added.

0909 GMT — Israel-Hamas deal on 'hostage release' is 'breakthrough': Germany

Germany welcomed the agreement between Israel and Hamas for a four-day humanitarian pause in fighting in Gaza and release of hostages.

"The announced release of a first larger group of hostages is a breakthrough – even if nothing in the world can undo their suffering, German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock said on social media.

"The humanitarian pause must be used to bring vital aid to the people in Gaza."

0858 GMT — Another Israeli soldier killed in Gaza fighting

Another Israeli soldier was killed in fighting in Gaza, the army said.

A military statement said a member of the Golani Brigade died in clashes north of the Palestinian enclave. Another soldier was seriously injured in Gaza, the army said.

There are conflicting reports about the total number of Israeli soldiers killed in the besieged Palestinian enclave.

0852 GMT — China welcomes announcement of humanitarian pause between Hamas, Israel

China welcomed the newly announced humanitarian pause and prisoner swap between Palestinian resistance group Hamas and Israel.

China hopes the move "will help alleviate the plight of the humanitarian crisis, promote the de-escalation of conflicts, and ease tensions," said Mao Ning, Foreign Ministry spokesperson, according to state media.

0846 GMT — UK welcomes Israel-Hamas deal for hostage release, humanitarian pause in Gaza

UK Foreign Secretary David Cameron welcomed the newly reached agreement between Israel and Hamas for the coordinated release of hostages and a humanitarian pause in Gaza.

In a statement, Cameron said: "This agreement is a crucial step towards providing relief to the families of the hostages and addressing the humanitarian crisis in Gaza."

"I urge all parties to ensure the agreement is delivered in full. Of course, we want to see all hostages released immediately and families affected by the horrors of the October 7th terror attack reunited," he added.

0846 GMT — French foreign minister hails 'humanitarian pause' deal between Israel, Hamas

The French foreign minister hailed the agreement between Israel and the Palestinian group Hamas on the "humanitarian pause" to the war in Gaza.

"We must hail this agreement, this is a moment of true hope," Catherine Colonna told local broadcaster France Inter.

This is the first time of an "effective release," she stressed and expressed hope that French nationals would be released too.

Colonna said Israel has the right to defend itself but also the duty to "respect humanitarian law and protect civilians."

"There have been too many casualties in Gaza," she said. "Every life counts. In Gaza, and elsewhere. We'd say the same about the Palestinian civilians who were killed by the Israeli settlers in the West Bank. Some 200 people were killed already, this is unacceptable. It is unworthy of a democracy like Israel."

Colonna urged Israel to stop the violence and said an entire blockade did comply with international law.

0836 GMT — EU, Belgium welcome Israel-Hamas agreement on humanitarian pause, prisoner swap

The president of the EU Commission welcomed the agreement between Israel and Hamas for a humanitarian pause in Gaza.

Israel and the Palestinian resistance group Hamas earlier announced a truce-for-hostage deal and a humanitarian pause, which is expected to be implemented on Thursday or Friday, according to Israeli Channel 12.

"I wholeheartedly welcome the agreement reached on the release of the 50 hostages and on a pause in hostilities," Ursula von der Leyen said in a statement.

0825 GMT — Russia welcomes deal between Israel, Hamas for 'humanitarian pause'

Russia welcomed the deal between Israel and Hamas for a four-day "humanitarian pause" in the Gaza war.

"Moscow welcomes the agreement reached between Israel and Hamas on a four-day humanitarian pause. This is what Russia has been calling for since the beginning of the escalation of the conflict," Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova told Russian media.

She also praised Qatar's role in achieving the agreement, saying Doha's efforts led to the practical implementation of the global call for de-escalation.

0808 GMT — Palestinian president welcomes Gaza humanitarian pause deal

Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas welcomed a humanitarian pause deal in Gaza.

"President Abbas and the leadership welcome the humanitarian truce agreement," Hussein al Sheikh, Secretary-General of the Palestine Liberation Organisation (PLO)'s Executive Committee, said in a statement.

"We appreciate the Qatari-Egyptian effort that has been made, and we renew the call for a comprehensive cessation of the Israeli aggression against the Palestinian people, the introduction of humanitarian aid, and the implementation of a political solution based on international legitimacy, leading to an end to the occupation and the Palestinian people gaining their freedom, independence, and sovereignty," he added.

0759 GMT — Qatar hopes Gaza humanitarian pause deal will lead to serious peace talks

Qatar voiced hope that a humanitarian pause deal in Gaza will lead to serious peace talks.

"We thank our partners who contributed to reaching the humanitarian pause deal in Gaza, particularly the US and Egypt. We hope that it will establish a comprehensive and sustainable agreement that will put an end to the war and the bloodshed," Prime Minister Mohammed Abdulrahman said in a statement on social platform X.

He said Doha hopes that this pause "will lead to serious talks for a comprehensive and just peace process in accordance with international legitimacy resolutions."

0749 GMT — US president welcomes prisoner swap deal between Israel, Hamas

US President Joe Biden welcomed a prisoner swap deal reached between Israel and Hamas.

"As President, I have no higher priority than ensuring the safety of Americans held hostage around the world. That's why—from the earliest moments of Hamas's brutal assault—my national security team and I have worked closely with regional partners to do everything possible to secure t he release of our fellow citizens," according to a statement from the White House.

Biden thanked Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani of Qatar and President Abdel Fattah el Sisi of Egypt for their "critical leadership and partnership" in reaching the deal. "It is important that all aspects of this deal be fully implemented," he added.

0719 GMT — Switzerland reaffirms support for ICC investigation into situation in Palestine

Switzerland has reiterated its "unwavering support" for the International Criminal Court (ICC) as an independent and impartial judicial institution.

In a statement regarding the investigation by the ICC into the situation in Palestine, the Swiss Foreign Ministry voiced its support for the court as a state party to the Rome Statute, saying: "We remain committed to an international rules-based order."

The ICC, it said, "is an integral part of this order and a central institution in the fight against impunity and the pursuit of justice, which are essential components of sustainable peace, security and reconciliation."

0439 GMT — Six Palestinians killed in West Bank in Israeli strike

Five Palestinians were killed and others were injured in Tulkarm camp in the occupied West Bank in an Israeli drone strike, the official Palestinian news agency WAFA has reported.

The Israeli military conducted a raid on the emergency department in the Thabet Thabet governmental hospital in Tulkarm, the agency added.

Another Palestinian was killed in Qalqilya region.

0336 GMT — Beginning of Gaza ceasefire will be announced in 24 hours: Qatar

Qatar has confirmed that Israel and Hamas had reached an agreement on a four-day humanitarian pause in exchange for the release of 50 hostages in Gaza.

"The starting time of the pause will be announced within the next 24 hours and last for four days, subject to extension," Qatar's foreign ministry said in a statement.

"The agreement includes the release of 50 civilian women and children hostages currently held in Gaza in exchange for the release of a number of Palestinian women and children detained in Israeli prisons, the number of those released will be increased in later stages of implementing the agreement," it added.

Qatar's foreign ministry spokesman Majed al Ansari said the release of the 50 hostages held by Hamas would be staggered over the four-day truce. "The truce begins and then every day within the four days we will have a number of hostages coming out... and that number should reach 50 by day four," he said.

0201 GMT —Hamas to release 50 captives; Israel to free 150 Palestinian women, children

The Israeli cabinet has approved a plan that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu says will bring a temporary ceasefire with resistance fighters in besieged Gaza and will see the release of some Israeli captives in exchange for Palestinians incarcerated in Israeli jails.

Hamas will free 50 Israeli captives over the course of four days, during which there will be a pause in the war, according to the Israeli prime minister's office.

Hamas and Israel agreed to a four-day truce in war, said Hamas in a statement welcoming the "humanitarian truce", adding it will release 50 Israeli captives in exchange for 150 Palestinian women and children languishing in Israeli jails.

0019 GMT — Protesters in the Netherlands stage sit-in in solidarity with Palestinians

Protesters have staged a sit-in in the Dutch city of The Hague to call for a ceasefire in besieged Gaza.

They gathered at a train station, vowing to keep holding protests until a ceasefire is reached.

Accusing the Dutch government of being complicit in crimes committed by Israel, the crowd chanted pro-Palestinian slogans, including "From the river to the sea, Palestine will be free."

2249 GMT — Putin concerned over 'thousands of deaths' in Gaza

Russian President Vladimir Putin has expressed grave concern over the deaths of thousands of people, the mass expulsion of civilians and the humanitarian catastrophe that has erupted in besieged Gaza.

Speaking at an extraordinary meeting of the BRICS group of major emerging economies via video link from Moscow, Putin said the escalation in the Middle East is a "direct consequence" of the US stance on "monopolising mediation functions" between Israel and Palestine, part of which was blocking the work of the Middle East Quartet of international mediators consisting of the European Union, UN, US and Russia.

"Because of the sabotage of UN decisions that clearly provide for the creation and peaceful coexistence of two independent and sovereign states, Israel and Palestine, more than one generation of Palestinians has been brought up in an atmosphere of injustice shown to their people, and Israelis cannot fully guarantee the security of their state," he noted.

2235 GMT — Australia police arrest 23 pro-Palestine protesters

Australian police have arrested 23 pro-Palestinian protesters for blocking roads near one of the country's largest container ports in Sydney, authorities have said, after they protested against a ship owned by Israeli carrier Zim.

About 400 people had gathered near Port Botany for a planned unauthorised protest activity, New South Wales state police said.

Protesters carried Palestinian flags, chanted "free Palestine" to banging drums, and held signs "Boycott ZIM" and "End the Gaza Blockade", television footage showed.

2234 GMT — Evidence points to Israeli war crimes in Gaza: researcher

A prominent researcher has said that evidence strongly indicates that Israel has committed war crimes in recent attacks on besieged Gaza.

Anthony Dworkin, a senior policy fellow at the European Council on Foreign Relations, reached the conclusion after conducting a comprehensive evaluation of Israel's latest attacks on the Palestinian enclave.

Dworkin pointed to the existence of two sets of rules, namely the laws of war and international humanitarian law, which determine what can and cannot be done in times of conflict.

2320 GMT — Iran's president calls for 'international inquiry' into Israel's use of banned weapons

Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi has called for the creation of a "special international inquiry" into Israel's use of banned weapons in besieged Gaza.

Raisi was speaking during a virtual summit of the BRICS group of emerging economies held at the organisation’s headquarters in South Africa, the official Iranian agency IRNA reported.

He said the Israeli atrocities in besieged Gaza are indicative of the West's moral decline.

For our live updates from Tuesday (November 21), click here.