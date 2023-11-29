WORLD
Palestine resistance group invites Elon Musk to Gaza where Israel dropped  '40,000 tonnes' of bombs
Hamas official invites US billionaire and X chief to see the extent of Israeli "massacres and destruction" in besieged Gaza.
Elon Musk has faced outrage after participating in a guided tour to the site of the Hamas blitz on Israel. / Photo: AA
November 29, 2023

A Hamas senior official has invited US billionaire Elon Musk to visit besieged Gaza and see the extent of destruction caused by the Israeli bombardment and land invasion that has killed more than 15,000 Palestinians, mostly children and women.

"We invite him [Elon Musk] to visit Gaza to see the extent of the massacres and destruction committed against the people of Gaza, in compliance with the standards of objectivity and credibility," Hamas' senior official Osama Hamdan said in a press conference in Beirut on Tuesday.

On Monday, Elon Musk, the social media mogul assailed for his endorsement of an anti-Jewish post, toured the site of the Hamas blitz on Israel and declared his commitment to do whatever was necessary to stop the spread of hatred.

Musk faced outrage for not seeing the destruction caused by indiscriminate Israeli bombardment on Gaza's homes, offices, parks, churches, mosques and markets.

Türkiye's Center for Countering Disinformation, meanwhile, pointed out how Musk's visit to Israel further exposed the Israeli state's propaganda campaign.

The Center for Countering Disinformation identified a manipulation tactic in the crib footage which was disseminated by Israel with the caption, "one of the symbols of Hamas' attack on Kibbutz, the crib."

Musk was shown several empty shell casings in the crib. However, the footage captured during the visit of former New Jersey governor Chris Christie on November 12 lacks these casings the same crib. Moreover the crib purportedly filled with empty shell casings shows no signs of damage.

Hamdan's comments come one day after a temporary truce between Israel and Hamas was extended for an additional 48 hours.

"Within 50 days, Israel dropped more than 40,000 tonnes of explosives on the homes of defenceless Gazans," he said, and call on US President Biden "to review the US relationship with Israel and to stop supplying them with weapons."

Speaking on the destruction of Gaza incurred by Israel since the war began on October 7, Hamdan called on the international community to quickly send specialised civil defence teams to help retrieve bodies still trapped under the rubble.

According to the Palestinian Foreign Ministry, some 7,000 people are still buried under the debris.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
