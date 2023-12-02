WORLD
Israeli fighter jets bomb Qatar-funded project in Gaza's Khan Yunis city
Following Israel's 2nd war on Gaza in 2012, Qatar donated about $407M for enclave reconstruction via implementation of critical projects such as Hamad Residential Project
The Israeli army resumed bombing Gaza early Friday / Others
December 2, 2023

Israeli fighter jets on Saturday bombed the Qatar-funded Hamad Residential Project in the city of Khan Yunis in central Gaza.

Shortly before the attack, the Israeli army warned the project's residents via phone calls to evacuate as they had decided to launch a bombardment of the residential project, according to eyewitnesses.

Following Israel's second war on Gaza in October 2012, Qatar donated approximately $407M for the enclave reconstruction through the implementation of critical projects such as the Hamad Residential Project.

The Israeli army resumed bombing Gaza early Friday after declaring an end to a week-long humanitarian pause.

At least 193 Palestinians have been killed and 652 injured since Friday in Israeli air strikes, according to the Gaza Health Ministry.

Israel launched relentless air and ground attacks on Gaza following a cross-border attack by Hamas on October 7.

The official Israeli death toll stands at 1,200.

