Murat Kurum is a dynamic and visionary leader. Nominated as AK Party's distinguished mayoral candidate for Istanbul, Kurum brings a unique blend of youthfulness, experience, and a proven public service track record.

His challenger is Istanbul's current mayor CHP’s Ekrem Imamoglu who assumed office in 2019. Having been elected as a Member of Istanbul’s Parliament in the May 14 elections, Kurum currently chairs the Parliamentary Committee on Environment.

Born in 1976 in Ankara, Kurum’s journey has been characterised by a relentless commitment to public welfare, exemplifying a combination of youthful energy and seasoned expertise.

After being named AK Party’s mayoral candidate on Sunday, Kurum underlined his goal to follow in the footsteps of Istanbul’s legendary former mayor and Türkiye’s current President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

Kurum consistently emphasises the invaluable lessons learned from his mentor, Erdogan, who transformed Istanbul into a vibrant cosmopolitan city after becoming mayor in 1994.

Kurum has expressed his commitment to continue in the path set out by the iconic leader, ensuring a seamless transition of Erdogan's vision into actionable policies for the benefit of Istanbul's residents.

Youthful dynamism

At 47, Kurum takes an energetic approach to problem-solving from a forward-thinking perspective. His experience sets him apart from the competition, as he understands the evolving needs of Istanbul's young and diverse population.

His ability to connect with the younger demographic is evident from his progressive stance on urban development, which highlights modern solutions for Istanbul’s renewed challenges.

Successful ministerial tenure

At the young age of 42, Kurum's political journey reached new heights when he assumed the role of Minister of Environment and Urbanisation in 2018. During his tenure, he showcased exceptional leadership, spearheading transformative projects which garnered national acclaim.

Under his guidance, the ministry underwent significant transformation, with the name evolving to "Ministry of Environment, Urbanization, and Climate Change" in 2021. Kurum's commitment to environmental sustainability and climate-conscious urban planning reflects his visionary approach towards building a resilient and eco-friendly Istanbul.

Dedication during earthquakes

One of the defining moments of Kurum's leadership came during the earthquakes of February 6. Remaining on-site in the affected regions, he conducted thorough inspections of nearly six million independent units across 11 provinces.

His hands-on approach and commitment to swift, effective action in the aftermath of the earthquakes garnered widespread public support. This pivotal moment solidified his image as a leader who not only understands the urgency of crises but is also prepared to take decisive action for the greater good.

Kurum's dedication in working with Türkiye’s best architects to build earthquake-resistant and culturally sensitive homes, showcases his commitment to the well-being of Istanbul's residents.

Kurum’s background working for the Housing Development Administration of Türkiye (TOKI), further distinguishes his capabilities at combating potential environmental hazards which could affect certain districts in Istanbul.

Mayoral vision

As AK Party's mayoral candidate for Istanbul, Murat Kurum brings a comprehensive vision for the city's future. His focus on urban transformation projects, particularly in response to earthquake risks, demonstrates a commitment to creating a safer and more resilient metropolis.

Kurum envisions an Istanbul which embraces modernity while preserving its rich cultural heritage—a city that thrives on innovation, sustainability, and inclusivity.

With a master's degree in Urban Transformation, Kurum is also keen on developing Istanbul’s infrastructure and finding solutions to the mega city’s increasing traffic problems.

In summary, Kurum's candidacy brings a harmonious blend of youthfulness, experience, and a steadfast commitment to public service. His successful ministerial tenure, coupled with his dedicated response during challenging times position him as a leader capable of steering Istanbul towards a prosperous and bring future.