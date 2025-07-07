At least nine people were killed and four wounded in an attack by Boko Haram terrorists on the Malam Fatori community in Borno state in northeastern Nigeria.

Sugun Mai Mele, the commissioner for local governments, said the incident occurred on Sunday around 270 kilometres from the state capital, Maiduguri.

He also led a delegation on behalf of Governor Babagana Umara Zulum, who is currently on an official trip abroad, to commiserate with the victims’ families.

“We are here at the instance of His Excellency, Governor Babagana Umara Zulum, who is out of the country on an official assignment, to condole with the people of Malam Fatori over the recent unfortunate attack,” a statement said.

He assured that the Borno State government and the military would do everything possible to secure the community.

Related TRT Global - Hundreds of Boko Haram suspects go on trial in Nigeria

“Malam Fatori is one local government area that we are committed to ensuring its stability because of its strategic importance, urging the people to be more resilient and prayerful to avert future incidents,” the statement said.

The commissioner added that excavators would be deployed to dig trenches around the local government headquarters to ward off future attacks by Boko Haram terrorists.

He also warned residents against any form of collaboration with insurgents, saying anyone found guilty would face consequences.

To support each of the victims' families, $326 was given, while the four wounded victims received $163 each.

Usman Tar, commissioner for information and internal security, also announced plans to resettle 3,000 displaced families in Malam Fatori, bringing the total number of resettled households to 5,000.

“Let me assure the people that the state government is poised to provide necessary security arrangements, providing the necessary resources and security to consolidate their stay in their homeland,” he said.