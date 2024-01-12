TÜRKİYE
4 MIN READ
Anadolu's book proving Israeli crimes in Gaza, presented to ICJ
Anadolu's book includes pictures of the moments when white phosphorus artillery shells exploded in mid-air during Israeli air strikes in Gaza, as well as images of the Turkish news agency's photojournalist being beaten by Israeli forces.
Anadolu's book proving Israeli crimes in Gaza, presented to ICJ
Dugard said the photos in the book were "horrific," adding: "It will be very useful during our case." / Photo: AA / Others
January 12, 2024

Anadolu's book containing photographs proving Israeli crimes in Palestine's Gaza, which was presented to the International Court of Justice (ICJ), will be "very useful," South Africa's legal team's head has said.

Following the end of the public hearings in the genocide case against Israel in The Hague, legal counsel John Dugard was given the book, The Evidence, which contains photos taken by Anadolu Agency journalists in Palestine.

Dugard said the photos in the book were "horrific," adding: "It will be very useful during our case," on Friday.

Cuneyt Yuksel, chairman of the Turkish parliament's Justice Committee and AK Party lawmaker from Istanbul, who led the Turkish delegation in The Hague to monitor the trial, presented the photobook to Dugard.

Yuksel stressed the importance of the publication, and shared that photographs on the 24th page were presented as evidence during the two-day hearing that concluded Friday.

The delegation also included Ismail Emrah Karayel, president of the EU-Türkiye Joint Parliamentary Committee, and Cahit Ozkan, a member of the Constitution Committee and deputy from the city of Denizli.

Anadolu's images included pictures of the moments of white phosphorus artillery shells exploding in mid-air during Israeli air strikes in Gaza on October 10 and 11, as well as images of the Turkish news agency's photojournalist, Mustafa Haruf, being beaten by Israeli forces in the occupied East Jerusalem.

Killings, destruction in Gaza

Israel has been criticised by the international community for indiscriminate attacks in besieged Gaza and its military actions amounting to collective punishment.

It has launched air and ground attacks on Gaza since October 7, killing more than 23,700 Palestinians and injuring many more. Among the dead there are at least 10,000 children and 7,000 women, according to Palestinian officials.

South Africa’s case, filed in December, argues that Israel violated the 1948 Genocide Convention. It filed an 84-page document with the court detailing acts it says amount to genocide in Gaza.

The court in The Hague heard South Africa’s arguments on Thursday, while Israel defended its actions on Friday, and the two-day hearing ended.

The Hague-based ICJ is the principal judicial organ of the UN, established in 1945. It is composed of 15 judges who are elected for a 9-year term by the UN General Assembly and the UN Security Council.

The Court has a role to settle, in accordance with international law, legal disputes submitted to it by States; and to give advisory opinions on legal questions referred to it by duly authorised UN organs and agencies of the system.

SOURCE:AA
Explore
'A sad day for football': Liverpool star Jota dies in car crash
Türkiye condemns Israeli calls for annexation of occupied West Bank
Wildfire rages on eastern Greek island of Crete, prompting evacuations
'It is beautiful': Scientists photograph rare death of a star
Militants abduct three Indians in Mali
Israel held secret talks with Russia on Iran, Syria: report
Bunker Buster Act: US lawmakers seek to send stealth bombers to Israel
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Palestinians battle heat wave amid Israel's war on Gaza
Trump wants US central bank chair to resign immediately
At least 4 dead, dozens missing after ferry sinks near Bali
Hamas orders Gaza gang leader accused of collaborating with Israel to surrender
UK lawmakers vote to ban Palestine Action group as 'terrorist organisation'
CIA challenges probe into Russia's support for Trump in 2016 election, but not dispute conclusion
Trump tax bill stalls in Congress as Republicans rebel
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us