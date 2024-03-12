TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
Turkish VP, Cuban deputy PM discuss bilateral ties, global developments
Türkiye is determined to develop its relations with Cuba, "one of the most important partners" in the Latin America and Caribbean region, in every field, especially in energy, health, construction, agriculture and tourism, says Cevdet Yilmaz.
Turkish VP, Cuban deputy PM discuss bilateral ties, global developments
Stating that relations with Cuba are progressing on the basis of friendship and solidarity, Turkish Vice President Cevdet Yılmaz says Türkiye is determined to develop its relations with Cuba.  / Photo: AA
March 12, 2024

Turkish Vice President Cevdet Yilmaz and Cuban Deputy Prime Minister Ricardo Cabrisas Ruiz have discussed bilateral ties, and international issues.

"During our meeting, we had the opportunity to evaluate global and regional developments as well as bilateral, economic and trade relations between our countries," Yilmaz said on Tuesday, on X after holding a closed-door meeting with Ruiz in the capital Ankara.

Türkiye is determined to develop its relations with Cuba, "one of the most important partners" in the Latin America and Caribbean region, in every field, especially in energy, health, construction, agriculture and tourism, Yilmaz said.

He added that the relations with Cuba are progressing on the basis of friendship and solidarity.

Separately, Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan also met Ruiz. No further information was shared about the closed-door meeting.

Diplomatic relations between Türkiye and Cuba were established in 1952. Türkiye opened its first embassy in the Caribbean in Havana in 1979.

RelatedGrowing cooperation with Cuba important to Türkiye: Erdogan
SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
'A sad day for football': Liverpool star Jota dies in car crash
Türkiye condemns Israeli calls for annexation of occupied West Bank
Wildfire rages on eastern Greek island of Crete, prompting evacuations
'It is beautiful': Scientists photograph rare death of a star
Militants abduct three Indians in Mali
Israel held secret talks with Russia on Iran, Syria: report
Bunker Buster Act: US lawmakers seek to send stealth bombers to Israel
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Palestinians battle heat wave amid Israel's war on Gaza
Trump wants US central bank chair to resign immediately
At least 4 dead, dozens missing after ferry sinks near Bali
Hamas orders Gaza gang leader accused of collaborating with Israel to surrender
UK lawmakers vote to ban Palestine Action group as 'terrorist organisation'
CIA challenges probe into Russia's support for Trump in 2016 election, but not dispute conclusion
Trump tax bill stalls in Congress as Republicans rebel
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us