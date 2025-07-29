WORLD
Trump gives Russia '10 days from today' to end Ukraine war
The US president also threatens sanctions on Russia and tariffs on Moscow's trading partners if it does not comply with the deadline.
Trump on Monday threatened Russia with sanctions and secondary tariffs, or tariffs on Russian trading partners. / AP
a day ago

US President Donald Trump has said that Russia has "10 days from today" to end its war on Ukraine or face US penalties.

Trump laid out his new deadline on Tuesday for the Kremlin while addressing reporters aboard Air Force One, saying, "We're going to put on tariffs and stuff" if Moscow does not halt the war.

"I don't know if it's going to affect Russia, because he wants to, obviously, probably keep the war going, but we're going to put on tariffs and the various things that you put on; it may or may not affect them," Trump said in an apparent reference to Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Trump on Monday threatened Russia with sanctions and secondary tariffs, or tariffs on Russian trading partners, if it does not end the Ukraine war in "about 10 or 12 days," much earlier than a previous 50-day deadline.

But his comments Tuesday moved up his deadline, giving the Kremlin until August 8 to take action.

His previous 50-day deadline would have fallen in early September.

Ahead of his sit-down with UK Premier Keir Starmer, Trump said he is "very disappointed" with Putin because the Russian president "goes out and starts launching rockets into some city like Kiev and kills a lot of people in a nursing home or whatever."

But the president, who has also expressed annoyance with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, has not always followed up on his tough talk about Putin with action, citing what he deems a good relationship that the two men have had previously.

"We're going to have to look. I'm going to reduce the 50 days that I gave him (for ceasefire with Ukraine) to a lesser number, because I think I already know the answer," he added.

