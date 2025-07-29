TÜRKİYE
Tokayev highlights Türkiye’s defence advances and calls for stronger digital collaboration during Ankara visit.
Tokayev congratulates Erdogan on the organisation of the 17th International Defense Industry Fair (IDEF 2025), held in Istanbul from July 22–27. / AA
Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has announced his country’s willingness to deepen strategic cooperation with Türkiye in the field of information technologies and artificial intelligence.

Speaking alongside Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan during an official visit to Ankara on Tuesday, Tokayev emphasised that digital innovation is now a key pillar of modern economies.

“We have placed special importance on developing information technologies together,” he said at a joint press conference.

Hailing Türkiye’s increasing defence and digital capabilities

Highlighting Türkiye’s advances in defence and digital capabilities, Tokayev congratulated Erdogan on the successful organisation of the 17th International Defense Industry Fair (IDEF 2025), held in Istanbul from July 22–27.

“Türkiye’s achievements in military technologies were presented in a very impressive way and received praise from international experts,” he noted. “Developing IT and leveraging digital tools in various sectors of the economy is now a necessity, not a choice.”

He added that Kazakhstan has also made major strides in the IT sector and is investing heavily in AI infrastructure, expressing hope that bilateral efforts in these fields will grow.

“There are great opportunities ahead of us to expand the strategic partnership between Kazakhstan and Türkiye,” Tokayev said.

From backing to backlash: Study finds Americans sour on Israel's genocide in Gaza
