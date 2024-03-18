Monday, March 18, 2024

1737 GMT — The United Nations humanitarian coordinator said an Israeli assault on Rafah would leave Gaza aid distribution "broken" as the organisation would be unable to prepare enough supplies for the already displaced people fleeing the area.

"It would be a really difficult scenario for us to envisage the possibility of hundreds of thousands of people being forced from Rafah because of the incursion," Jamie McGoldrick said.

"We are not in a position to contingency plan that. We're not in a position to pre-position shelter, material, food, medical supplies and especially water... It will be a real problem for us." "If there was to be an incursion, that (aid) system we have, which is already precarious and intermittent, would then be broken," said McGoldrick.

1831 GMT — Israel to send interagency team to Washington to discuss Rafah: US adviser

Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu told US President Joe Biden in a call that he will send an interagency team to Washington to discuss a potential military operation in Gaza's southern city of Rafah, White House National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan said.

1823 GMT — Thousands of children to face starvation in Gaza, if entry denied: WFP

With essential supplies plunging rapidly, the lives of many Gaza residents in the north, especially children, are at risk, a UN's World Food Programme official has warned.

Referring to the Integrated Food Security Phase Classification Initiative's (IPC) latest report as "extremely troubling," Arif Husain said "in northern Gaza, there are about 300,000 people over there. This is a place where famine is imminent between now and end of May."

Stressing the aid access to Gaza is not enough, he said the flow of aid into the city needs to be done sustainably or else it would not be enough to prevent famine from happening.

"And if we don't get in there (Gaza), they won't be dying in 20s or 30s. They will be dying hundreds and thousands and it is our responsibility to make sure that that doesn't happen," he stressed.

1805 GMT — Report of famine in Gaza 'alarming' and 'heart-wrenching': US

The US expressed concern over a UN-backed report warning of an imminent famine in northern Gaza, likely to occur by May, describing it as "alarming" and "heart-wrenching."

"There are children who are starving, that are malnourished as a result of the fact that humanitarian assistance can't get to them," State Department spokesperson Vedant Patel told reporters.

"That is why we believe so strongly that everything must be done to scale up the delivery of humanitarian assistance," he added. He also stressed that "sustained humanitarian assistance" is required and "unhindered land convoys" are irreplaceable in addition to food delivery via maritime routes, and airdrops.

1744 GMT — EU agrees to sanction against violent settlers in occupied West Bank

EU foreign ministers have approved sanctions against violent illegal Israeli settlers in the occupied West Bank, Spanish Foreign Minister Jose Manuel Albares told reporters after meeting with his EU counterparts in Brussels.

"Today, we have approved, "unanimously", the sanctions against the violent settlers that harass the Palestinians in the (occupied) West Bank," he said.

1742 GMT — Top Palestinian police officer killed by Israel at Gaza hospital

A senior Palestinian police officer, Brigadier General Fayeq Al Mabhouh, was killed in an Israeli raid on Al Shifa Hospital in Gaza City, the government media office said.

According to the statement, Al Mabhouh was responsible for coordinating the entry of humanitarian aid with Palestinian tribes and the UN agency for Palestinian refugees (UNRWA) into the northern Gaza.

“This crime shows that Israel is seeking to spread chaos in Gaza and prevent the arrival of humanitarian aid to hundreds of thousands of hungry people in northern Gaza,” it added.

1715 GMT — Lebanon calls for support to UN agency for Palestinian refugees

Lebanon called for doubling efforts to support the UN agency for Palestinian refugees amid reports of a famine in Gaza.

"There is no alternative to UNRWA, which was established after the failure of the two-state solution about 75 years ago," the Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

It called on countries that suspended their funding to the UN relief agency to reverse their decision. "This aid gives the Palestinian people hope for survival and restores confidence in the ability of the United Nations to rescue and protect Palestinian refugees," it added.

1618 GMT — Biden, Netanyahu hold first call in over a month: White House

US President Biden spoke with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to discuss the latest developments in Gaza, including the situation in Rafah and efforts to surge humanitarian assistance to the enclave, the White House said in a statement.

The pair last spoke on February 15, and Biden has been increasingly vocal in his criticisms of the Palestinian death toll and dire humanitarian situation in Gaza.

White House said it would release more details about the call later.

1549 GMT — Israel urges World Court not to order new measures over Gaza hunger

Israel has asked the International Court of Justice (ICJ) not to issue emergency orders for it to step up humanitarian aid to Gaza to address a looming famine, dismissing South Africa's request to do so as "morally repugnant".

In a legal filing to the United Nations' top court, made public on Monday, Israel said it "has real concern for the humanitarian situation and innocent lives, as demonstrated by the actions it has and is taking" in Gaza during the war.

The filing said South Africa's accusations in its request for new measures, filed March 6, are "wholly unfounded in fact and law, morally repugnant, and represent an abuse both of the Genocide Convention and of the court itself".

1529 GMT — Palestine holds Israel responsible for lives in Al Shifa Hospital after raid

The Palestinian Foreign Ministry said that the Israeli government bears responsibility for the lives of those present at Al Shifa Hospital, where the Israeli army conducted a raid this morning.

The statement said that "Israel is attempting to completely destroy the healthcare infrastructure in Gaza."

The statement pointed out that no measures to protect civilians or ensure continuous entry of aid to the region have been implemented internationally, despite the decisions of the UN and the International Court of Justice's provisional measures order to protect civilians in Gaza and secure their basic needs.

It also stressed that international efforts should focus on protecting civilians at all times and ensuring continuous delivery of aid to the region.

1516 GMT — Israel blocks UNRWA chief from entering besieged Gaza

The head of the UN agency for Palestinian refugees said Israel had blocked him from entering the war-torn and besieged Gaza where the UN has warned of impending famine.

UNRWA chief Philippe Lazzarini said he had "intended to go into Rafah today, but was informed my entry had been declined," speaking in a Cairo joint press conference with Egypt's Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry.

Lazzarini later wrote on X, formerly Twitter, that he had been denied entry by "Israeli authorities", a claim Israel did not immediately comment on.

"More than 150 of our facilities have been completely destroyed in the Gaza Strip," he said, adding that "number of our staff were arrested and endured ill-treatment and humiliation during investigation."

1412 GMT — UN-backed Gaza famine report is 'appalling indictment': Guterres

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has said that a report backed by the global agency saying that famine is now imminent in northern Gaza was an "appalling indictment" of conditions on the ground.

"This is an entirely manmade disaster — and the report makes clear that it can be halted," Guterres told reporters at the UN headquarters in New York, calling on Israel to ensure access to humanitarian goods throughout Gaza.

1347 GMT — Malnutrition-related death of 23 children in Gaza just 'tip of iceberg': UNICEF

The "painful and slow death" of 23 children in the north of Gaza due to malnutrition and dehydration "would be the tip of the iceberg" as only those who reached hospitals are reported, UNICEF’s deputy executive director said.

Ted Chaiban stressed that one in every three children in Gaza’s north is acutely malnourished. "There needs to be faster inspections at both Rafah and Kerem Shalom so that the population can get the support it needs," he said and added: "This is a deliberate squeezing of humanitarian space."

Regarding the alternative aid routes, he said that every route should be used, adding: "But the bottom line is the first shipment that came in by sea will be able to be the equivalent of 12 to 13 trucks. There are hundreds of trucks waiting on the border in Egypt as we speak."

1345 GMT — Turkish aid agency continues food aid to Gaza

The Turkish aid agency started providing 25 tons of aid consisting of basic food items to Gaza, which has been under intense attacks by Israel since October 7, 2023.

Since the outset of the conflict, the Turkish Cooperation and Coordination Agency (TIKA) has been providing assistance to 2,500 displaced families in the form of food, health, and shelter materials in the region.

The food packages, totalling approximately 25 tons and containing items such as cooking oil, rice, tomato paste, beans, hummus, lentils, pasta, canned meat, and fish, are being delivered to people in the Deir El Balah, Rafah, and Az Zawayda regions of Gaza.

1338 GMT — Belgian FM reiterates call for ceasefire in Gaza

The Belgian foreign minister, Hadja Lahbib, reiterated her call for a ceasefire in Gaza.

"Hundreds of humanitarian trucks must access (Gaza). Opening all access routes is a priority," she said in a post on X. "The violence by settlers cannot go unpunished," she said and also emphasized that the EU must adopt sanctions against the settlers' violence in the West Bank, as Belgium did.

"A (ceasefire) is urgent to restart peace negotiations," Lahbib added.

1228 GMT — WHO voices concern over attack on Gaza's Al Shifa Hospital

The World Health Organization chief voiced concern about the Al Shifa Hospital in northern Gaza after an Israeli raid of the site.

"Hospitals should never be battlegrounds. We are terribly worried about the situation at Al Shifa Hospital in northern Gaza, which is endangering health workers, patients and civilians," Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said on social media platform X.

1218 GMT — Gaza journalist beaten, arrested by Israeli forces: Al Jazeera

The Israeli army arrested several journalists at Al Shifa Hospital in Gaza, according to witnesses.

"They were brutally beaten by Israeli forces, blindfolded and taken into custody," an eyewitness told. Qatar-based broadcaster Al Jazeera said Israeli forces had beaten and arrested its correspondent Ismail Al Ghoul during a raid on Gaza's largest hospital.

"The occupation army severely beat Al Jazeera correspondent Ismail Al Ghoul before arresting him from inside Al Shifa Medical Complex in Gaza," Al Jazeera said in a post on X.

An Al Jazeera source told AFP that five other people were also arrested including Ghoul's camera crew and engineers. The source, who was not authorised to brief the press and spoke on condition of anonymity, said an Israeli tank destroyed the vehicle Ghoul and his team were using.

1131 GMT — US must make clear to Israel consequences of Rafah operation: Egypt

The United States must make clear to Israel what the consequences of a military operation in Rafah in southern Gaza would be, as the US has voiced opposition to such a move, Egyptian foreign minister Sameh Shoukry said.

"It is not enough for rhetoric, it is not enough to state opposition, it is also important to indicate what if that position is circumvented, what if that position is not respected," Shoukry said at a news briefing with United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA) chief Philippe Lazzarini in Cairo.

He also warned that the humanitarian consequences and the loss of lives that would result in the situation would be "catastrophic".

1127 GMT — Israel in breach of int'l obligations by deliberately blocking Gaza aid: report

Israel is deliberately blocking the international humanitarian response in Gaza and imposing a total military siege that amounts to collective punishment, according to a new study released by a UK-based international aid organisation.

The report stated that these conditions are now "catastrophic as a direct result of the carnage in Gaza," and that Israel has "total control" over what enters Gaza, including the timing, location, and manner in which aid is delivered and distributed.

"The fact that the entire humanitarian system is in tatters, and people in Gaza are facing starvation, death and disease, is under the scope of Israel’s control," added Oxfam.

According to the report, the Israeli military rejected 25 percent of aid missions in the south between Jan. 1 and Feb. 12, while 364 health care workers, 165 UN aid workers, and eight humanitarian staff were killed in Israeli attacks on Gaza since Oct. 7.

1116 GMT — Germany urges Israel to allow humanitarian aid access to Gaza

Germany urged Israel to allow humanitarian aid into Gaza, warning that the situation is becoming increasingly desperate.

"In view of over 2 million people in Gaza, many, many children who have not had sufficient food for weeks, we finally need this humanitarian ceasefire," German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock told reporters, ahead of a meeting of EU foreign ministers.

"We are doing everything we can to achieve this, and as German Chancellor (Olaf Scholz) made clear in Israel this weekend, as friends of Israel we believe that the Israeli government must now finally ensure that humanitarian assistance reaches Gaza," the minister said.

1041 GMT — Hunger in Gaza is 'man-made': UNRWA chief

The head of the UN Palestinian refugee agency has said the hunger in Gaza is "man-made".

"We are engaged in a race against the clock to try to reverse the impact of the spreading hunger and the looming famine in Gaza," UNRWA chief Philippe Lazzarini said during a press conference in Cairo with Egyptian foreign minister Sameh Shoukry.

The crisis can be resolved and reversed through proper political will and Gaza can be "flooded" with food through the crossings, he added.

1041 GMT — Israeli army says 250 soldiers killed since start of Gaza invasion

The number of Israeli soldiers killed in Gaza has reached 250 since ground invasion in the besieged territory began in late October, according to the latest toll on the army's website on Monday.

The 250th soldier was killed on Monday in what a security source said was the offensive centred on the Al Shifa hospital complex, Gaza's largest.

0826 GMT —Israel orders Gaza city evacuation, pushing Palestinians south

The Israeli army has ordered residents and displaced people in the Al Rimal neighbourhood and the Al Shifa Hospital in Gaza City to evacuate immediately to the southern part of Gaza.

"For your safety, to all those present and displaced in the Al Rimal neighbourhood and in the vicinity of Al Shifa Hospital, you must evacuate the area immediately to the west, then southward through Rashid Street to the humanitarian zone in Al Mawasi," army spokesperson Avichay Adraee said on X.

Early Monday, the Israeli army announced that its forces stormed the Al Shifa Hospital, which houses thousands of ill and wounded patients, as well as displaced people.

0904 GMT — Israel spy chief to discuss Gaza truce with Qatar PM: source

Israel's intelligence chief, Qatar's premier and Egyptian officials are expected to hold talks in Doha on Monday on a potential Gaza truce and hostage exchange deal, a source with knowledge of the talks has told AFP.

The meeting between Mossad chief David Barnea, Qatari PM Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani and Egyptian envoys "is expected to take place today", the source said on condition of anonymity given the sensitivity of the talks.

The talks in the Qatari capital are the first after weeks of intense negotiations involving Qatari, US and Egyptian mediators failed to secure a truce between Israel and Palestinian resistance group Hamas for the Muslim holy month of Ramadan, which began last week.

0837 GMT — Israel is provoking famine in Gaza, EU's Borrell says

Israel is provoking famine in Gaza and using starvation as a weapon of war, the EU's foreign policy Chief Josep Borrell has said.

"In Gaza we are no longer on the brink of famine, we are in a state of famine, affecting thousands of people," Borrell said at the opening of a conference on humanitarian aid for Gaza in Brussels.

"This is unacceptable. Starvation is used as a weapon of war. Israel is provoking famine."

0828 GMT — Health ministry in Gaza says war death toll at 31,726

Palestinian health ministry in Gaza has said that at least 31,726 people have been killed in the territory during more than five months of Israel's war on Gaza.

The latest toll includes at least 81 deaths in the previous 24 hours, a ministry statement said, adding that 73,792 people have been wounded in Gaza since the war began.

0812 GMT — Israel to offer six-week Gaza truce for 40 hostages in Qatar talks: officials

Israel will send a high-level delegation headed by its Mossad chief to Qatar on Monday for mediated talks with Hamas designed to secure a six-week Gaza truce under which 40 hostages would be freed, an Israeli official has said.

This stage of the negotiations could take at least two weeks, the official estimated, citing difficulties that Hamas' foreign delegates may have in communicating with the group in the besieged enclave after more than five months of war.

0716 GMT — Gaza calls for action to stop Israel's attack on Shifa hospital

Palestinian Health Ministry in Gaza has called on the UN and other international institutions to stop Israel's ongoing assault in the area of Al Shifa Hospital that has killed patients, refugees, and medical personnel.

The ministry in a statement said a fire broke out at the entrance, pointing there were women and children taking shelter in the hospital who were affected by the smoke.

It added that communication was cut off, and a large number of refugees were stranded in the building of the operation theatre and emergency department.

Many Palestinians lost their lives and were wounded, it said, adding that those injured could not be saved because the fire could not be extinguished, and that everyone who approached the windows was targeted.

0449 GMT — Israel says firefight erupts amid its Gaza hospital assault

The Israeli military has said its troops conducted a "precise operation" in the compound of Gaza's Al Shifa Hospital during which there was an exchange of fire with Palestinian resistance fighters.

It said soldiers entering the compound were fired on.

"The troops responded with live fire and hits were identified. Our troops are continuing to operate in the area of the hospital."

Palestinian government media office in Gaza condemned the Israeli assault, saying that "the storming of the Al Shifa medical complex with tanks, drones, and weapons, and shooting inside it, is a war crime".

0323 GMT — UAE, Qatar call for speeding up entry of humanitarian aid to Gaza

The United Arab Emirates and Qatar on Sunday called for expediting the delivery of humanitarian aid to the Gaza and an immediate ceasefire.

Qatari Foreign Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani met with his UAE counterpart Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan in the capital Doha, Qatar News Agency (QNA) reported.

During the meeting, they emphasised that the entry of humanitarian aid into Gaza should be accelerated without any obstacles.

According to the UAE's official WAM news agency, the two sides discussed bilateral ties and developments in the Middle East, especially the situation in Gaza.

0142 GMT — Israeli army says operation under way in Gaza's Al Shifa hospital

The Israeli army announced an operation is under way in Gaza's Al Shifa hospital, saying the complex was being used by senior Hamas fighters.

Soldiers "are currently conducting a precise operation in the area of the Shifa hospital," a statement from the military said.

"The operation is based on intelligence information indicating the use of the hospital by senior Hamas terrorists".

0030 GMT — Aid arrives in north Gaza’s Jabalia for 1st time in months

The first aid delivery in about four months reached Gaza’s northern city of Jabalia, local sources said.

The Israeli army allowed nine trucks carrying humanitarian aid to enter northern Gaza including Jabalia, Beit Hanoun and Beit Lahiya, sources told Anadolu Agency.

The aid, which consisted of flour, rice, canned food and sugar, arrived at the Jabalia refugee camp under the auspices of the security services of the Gaza government in cooperation with Palestinian tribes.

It was placed in warehouses belonging to the UN agency for Palestinian refugees, or UNRWA.

UNRWA carried out its first regular aid distribution on Sunday in cooperation with the Gaza government's security forces and Palestinian tribes.

Hundreds of Palestinians flocked to the distribution centre, and each family was given five kilograms (11 pounds) of flour as part of the aid distribution.

0006 GMT — Netherlands commemorates Palestinian children killed in Gaza war

A commemorative event was held in the Netherlands for Palestinian children killed in Israel's attacks on Gaza.

Around 14,000 pairs of children's shoes were laid out in Vredenburg Square in the city of Utrecht by the Olive Tree Planting Foundation to symbolize the tragic toll of the conflict.

Every 10 minutes, pairs of shoes were added to the display, symbolising the alarming frequency with which children are killed in the region.

2330 GMT — Israeli army says officer killed on October 7, his body being held by Hamas in Gaza

The Israeli army announced that an officer within its ranks who was previously classified as a hostage was killed in action on October 7, 2023.

“The kidnapped IDF officer Daniel Peretz, 22, from Yad Binyamin, was killed in the fighting on October 7 and his body has been held in Gaza ever since,” the army said in a statement.

“Peretz served as commander of a unit in Battalion 77,” it added.

The Palestinian group Hamas has not issued any comments so far on the army's statement.

