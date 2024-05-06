WORLD
Israeli offensive in Rafah would mean more suffering, deaths —  UNRWA
In response to the escalating situation, UNRWA emphasised its commitment to maintaining a presence in Rafah for as long as possible.
Israeli onslaught has killed more than 34,700 Palestinians, mostly women and children/ Photo: AFP
May 6, 2024

UN agency for Palestinian refugees (UNRWA) has expressed grave concerns about the potential consequences of an Israeli offensive in Rafah, stressing that such actions would result in increased civilian suffering and fatalities.

“An Israeli offensive in Rafah would mean more civilian suffering and deaths,” UNRWA wrote on X. “The consequences would be devastating for 1.4 million people.”

In response to the escalating situation, UNRWA emphasised its commitment to maintaining a presence in Rafah for as long as possible.

“UNRWA is not evacuating, the Agency will maintain a presence in Rafah as long as possible and will continue providing lifesaving aid to people,” it said.

Evacuation orders

The Israeli army issued on Monday morning urgent evacuation orders to Palestinian residents and displaced individuals in several areas of eastern Rafah, urging them to relocate to the town of al Mawasi immediately.

According to Army Radio, the decision to evacuate residents from eastern Rafah was taken late on Sunday in a Cabinet session.

It said that around 100,000 civilians believed to be present in the area are set to be evacuated.

Rafah is home to 1.4 million displaced Palestinians who have taken refuge from Israel's war that started on October 7, 2023.

Since then, the Israeli onslaught has killed more than 34,700 Palestinians, mostly women and children, besides causing a humanitarian catastrophe.

SOURCE:AA
