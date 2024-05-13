WORLD
3 MIN READ
German court ruling deals fresh blow to far-right AfD
The court rejected the AfD's challenge against the domestic intelligence agency's classification of labelling the AfD a "suspected right-wing extremist group".
German court ruling deals fresh blow to far-right AfD
AfD has recently faced a welter of controversies, from claims that it allegedly supported plans for mass deportations / Photo: Reuters Archive
May 13, 2024

The Alternative for Germany (AfD) has suffered a stinging defeat as a court threw out its bid to stop Germany's intelligence services from investigating it as a suspected right-wing extremist organisation.

Higher Administrative Court in Muenster, western Germany, on Monday, rejected the AfD's challenge to the classification, in a fresh blow to the party ahead of key EU and regional elections.

The dispute has been going on since 2021 when the domestic intelligence agency, the BfV, labelled the AfD a "suspected right-wing extremist group", giving authorities more power to gather intelligence.

The party "has no right to demand that the BfV refrain from monitoring it", said the court.

Existing laws "provide a sufficient legal basis for observation as a suspected case," it said.

While they enjoyed a poll surge last year, the AfD has recently faced a welter of controversies, from claims that it allegedly supported plans for mass deportations to the arrest of one of its MEP's aides over allegations of spying for China.

The Muenster court has been hearing arguments in the case since March.

The AfD's lawyers claimed statements made by its members, which have been collected by the BfV as evidence to support their arguments, were "the aberrations of individuals" and should not be attributed to the party as a whole, which has some 45,000 members.

But the lawyer representing the BfV said the statements, highlighting what it says is extremism, were "not just the individual opinions of a few people".

RelatedCould Germany become the next France?

'Protecting democracy'

They were taken from a large number of statements by high-ranking officials and elected representatives with considerable political influence, and have a "very clear" impact on political life in Germany, the lawyer said.

In 2022 a lower court in Cologne had already dismissed an appeal against the BfV's move to label the AfD a suspected right-wing extremist group, leading the party to turn to the Muenster court.

Interior Minister Nancy Faeser welcomed the ruling as showing that the "state has instruments that protect our democracy from threats from within".

The ruling comes just weeks before European Parliament elections, at which the AfD like other far-right parties in Europe is hoping to make gains.

Some German media reported on Monday the court ruling could clear the way for the intelligence services to take a further step against the AfD by labelling it a "confirmed right-wing extremist group" which would give authorities further powers to monitor them.

Several local branches of the party have already been given this classification.

RelatedAlternative for Germany party on the rise
SOURCE:AFP
Explore
CIA challenges probe into Russia's support for Trump in 2016 election, but not dispute conclusion
Trump tax bill stalls in Congress as Republicans rebel
Saudi Arabia, Indonesia sign $27B worth of energy and industrial deals
Pakistan Air Force chief visits US after decade-long gap
Pentagon says US air strikes 'degraded' Iran’s nuclear programme by up to two years
Israeli ministers urge Netanyahu to annex occupied West Bank
Turkish FM Hakan Fidan, Hamas delegation meet in Ankara
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
'War on children' in Gaza exposes EU's double talk on human rights: group
'Total collapse': Violent armed gangs now control 90 percent of Haitian capital - UN
Hamas confirms receipt of new Gaza ceasefire proposal
Azerbaijan summons Russian envoy as tensions with Moscow escalate
US hip-hop mogul Sean 'Diddy' Combs acquitted on most serious charges in split verdict
Iran willing to expand relations with Saudi Arabia: top envoy
Switzerland acts to shut down controversial Gaza aid group's Geneva branch
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us