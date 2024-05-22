TÜRKİYE
Türkiye applauds Spain, Ireland, Norway's recognition of Palestinian state
Foreign Ministry says that recognising Palestine as a state is a crucial step towards restoring the violated rights of Palestinians, and Ankara is determined to continue its efforts for more countries to follow examples of Spain, Ireland, and Norway.
Norway's Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Store said “there cannot be peace in the Middle East if there is no recognition.” / Photo: AA Archive
May 22, 2024

Türkiye is pleased by announcements from Spain, Ireland, and Norway that they will recognise the state of Palestine, the country's foreign ministry has announced.

"Recognition of Palestine is a requirement of international law, justice, and conscience," Turkish Foreign Ministry said in a statement on X on Wednesday.

The statement emphasised that this is a crucial step towards restoring the violated rights of Palestinians under occupation and restoring Palestine to its rightful place in the international community.

The ministry also stated that Türkiye is determined to continue its efforts for more countries to recognise Palestine as a state.

Deepening Israel’s isolation

Norway, Ireland and Spain said on Wednesday that they are recognising a Palestinian state in a historic move that drew condemnation from Israel and jubilation from the Palestinians.

The official recognition by the three nations of an independent Palestinian state will take effect on May 28, their leaders have announced.

Israel immediately ordered back its ambassadors from Norway and Ireland.

Norway's Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Store said “there cannot be peace in the Middle East if there is no recognition.”

Several European Union countries have in the past weeks indicated that they plan to make the recognition, arguing a two-state solution is essential for lasting peace in the region.

The decision may generate momentum for the recognition of a Palestinian state by other EU countries and could spur further steps at the United Nations, deepening Israel’s isolation.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
