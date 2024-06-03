Sunday, June 2, 2024

1820 GMT — German Chancellor Olaf Scholz has urged Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to sustainably improve the humanitarian aid and health care situation in Gaza.

In a phone call with Netanyahu, Scholz also expressed satisfaction with US President Joe Biden's three-stage cease-fire proposal, according to government spokesperson Steffen Hebestreit.

The two also exchanged views on the regional situation, as Scholz shared his concerns over it escalating into a wider conflict.

1937 GMT — Ultra-Orthodox protesters block Jerusalem roads before Israeli draft ruling

Dozens of ultra-Orthodox protesters have blocked roads in Jerusalem as Israel's Supreme Court heard arguments in a landmark case challenging a controversial system of exemptions from military service granted to the religious community.

The court is looking at the legality of the exemptions, which have divided the country and threatened to collapse Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s governing coalition. A decision is expected in the coming weeks.

Most Jewish men and women in Israel are required to serve mandatory military service at the age of 18.

However the politically powerful ultra-Orthodox have traditionally received exemptions if they are studying full-time in religious seminaries. These exemptions have infuriated the wider general public, especially as hundreds of soldiers have been killed in the Gaza war.

1822 GMT — Pan-Islamic group condemns Israeli bid to label UNRWA 'terrorist'

The Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) has condemned Israeli attempts to classify the UN agency for Palestinian refugees (UNRWA) as a “terrorist organisation.”

In a statement, the pan-Islamic grouping “strongly denounced Israel’s illegal measures to undermine the status and role of the UNRWA through attempts to classify it as a ‘terrorist organisation’ and strip it of immunities and privileges granted to its employees.”

These attempts “come amid an escalation of direct attacks on the agency's facilities (in Gaza), which led to the killing of 192 of its employees,” it added.

1354 GMT –– Israel to accept truce plan if Hamas agrees as well: US

White House national security spokesperson John Kirby has said that if Hamas agrees to the deal to end the Gaza war, the US expects Israel to also accept the plan.

"This was an Israeli proposal. We have every expectation that if Hamas agrees to the proposal — as was transmitted to them, an Israeli proposal — then Israel would say yes," Kirby said in an interview on ABC News' "This Week" programme.

1345 GMT –– 80 Palestinian journalists detained by Israel since Oct. 7: NGO

Israel has detained 80 Palestinian journalists since the start of its onslaught on Gaza last October 7, a local nongovernmental organisation said.

Some 49 journalists remain in Israeli custody, including four women reporters, the Palestinian Prisoner Society said in a statement.

“The occupation authorities escalate its policy of arresting journalists, alongside threats, physical assaults, and ongoing legal proceedings,” it added.

The NGO warned that the detained journalists “are subjected to retaliatory and punitive measures, including torture, humiliation, starvation, and systematic medical negligence."

1242 GMT –– Malaysia backs ceasefire in Gaza, Biden's 3-stage plan

Malaysia has said it "welcomes and supports" any proposal aimed at achieving an "immediate and permanent" ceasefire in Gaza, including US President Joe Biden's recently announced three-stage plan.

Speaking at the Shangri-La Dialogue conference in Singapore, Defence Minister Mohamed Khaled Nordin said Malaysia "firmly believes Palestinians must be granted the full right to self-determination and dignity, national independence and sovereignty, and the right to freedom of movement," the daily Malay Mail reported.

“The conflict has challenged our very conscience as human beings and tested our courage to confront and condemn acts of genocide,” the minister was quoted as saying by the Malaysian daily.

1338 GMT –– Iraq welcomes Biden's Gaza ceasefire plan

Iraq has welcomed the Gaza ceasefire and hostage swap proposal laid out by Biden.

“We call for an end to the Israeli aggression, and urge the international community to fulfill its responsibilities and halt the severe violations of international law, international humanitarian law, and human rights,” the Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

It also called on the Palestinians “to engage constructively with the proposed initiatives to safeguard their rights and legitimate aspirations".

On Friday, Biden said Israel presented a 3-phase deal that would end hostilities in Gaza and secure the release of hostages held in the coastal Palestinian enclave.

1236 GMT –– Explosion hits Israeli Defence Ministry garage in Tel Aviv

An explosion has occurred inside a garage in the Israeli Defence Ministry headquarters in Tel Aviv, according to Israeli media.

The explosion was caused by a makeshift weapon hurled by an Israeli soldier at the ministry’s parking lot, Israel Hayom newspaper said.

No injuries were reported and the soldier was arrested by Israeli police.

1207 GMT –– Israeli forces detain more Palestinians in occupied West Bank

The Israeli army has detained at least 10 Palestinians from areas across the occupied West Bank.

According to a joint statement by the Commission of Detainees’ Affairs and the Palestinian Prisoner Society, the new arrests brought the total number of Palestinians detained by the Israeli forces since October 7, 2023 to 8,985.

The arrests mainly took place in the cities of Jenin, Nablus, Hebron, and Bethlehem.

During the Israeli arrest campaigns, the Israeli forces beat and abused Palestinians and damaged their homes and properties, the statement also said.

Earlier on Sunday, the official Palestinian news agency Wafa reported that the Israeli army arrested six Palestinians from the same family, including a woman, during its storming of the town of Beitunia west of Ramallah.

1151 GMT –– Qatar condemns Israeli plans to dismantle UN agency for Palestinian refugees

Qatar has condemned Israel's attempt to dismantle the UN agency for Palestinian refugees (UNRWA) and classify it as a "terrorist organisation.”

This attempt is “an extension of the systematic campaign aimed at dismantling the agency at a time when the need for its humanitarian services is dire due to the ongoing war in the Gaza Strip,” the Qatari Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

It renewed calls for the international community “to stand firmly in the face of Israeli plans aimed at liquidating the agency and depriving millions of Palestinians in the Gaza Strip, the West Bank, Jordan, Syria and Lebanon of its necessary services.”

Qatar reiterated its full support for the UN refugee agency, “based on its firm and steadfast position on the legitimate rights of the brotherly Palestinian people."

1149 GMT –– Two civilians killed in Israeli strike in southern Lebanon

At least two civilians have been killed in an Israeli air strike in southern Lebanon, according to local media.

The fatalities occurred when fighter jets struck a house in the border town of Houla, the state-run National News Agency reported.

The broadcaster reported Israeli artillery shelling in the towns of Aita al-Shaab, Naqoura, Al-Dhahira, and Yarine.

No information was yet available about casualties or damage.

1134 GMT –– UAE's president, Qatar's emir discuss Gaza proposal

United Arab Emirates President Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and Qatar's Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al Thani have discussed in Abu Dhabi proposals for the ceasefire deal in Gaza that were laid out by Biden, the UAE state news agency (WAM) reported.

The two leaders expressed support for all "serious initiatives and efforts" toward a lasting peace in the region, it said.

1054 GMT –– Israeli president ready to back Netanyahu on Biden's Gaza proposal

Israeli President Isaac Herzog has announced his support for Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, contingent on Netanyahu's agreement to Biden's proposal for a ceasefire deal between Israel and Hamas.

“I told Prime Minister that I will give him and the government my full support for a deal which will see the release of the hostages,” wrote Herzog on X.

“We must not forget that according to Jewish tradition, there is no greater commandment than redeeming captives and hostages — especially when it comes to Israeli citizens who the State of Israel was not able to defend and protect,” he added.

1030 GMT –– Palestinian death toll surpasses 36,400 as Israel kills 60 more Palestinians in Gaza

At least 36,439 Palestinians have been killed in Israel’s ongoing offensive on Gaza since last October, the Health Ministry in the besieged enclave said.

A ministry statement added that 82,627 other people have also been injured in the onslaught.

“Israeli attacks killed 60 people and injured 220 others in the last 24 hours,” the statement said.

“Many people are still trapped under rubble and on the roads as rescuers are unable to reach them,” it noted.

0939 GMT –– Over 120 Palestinian bodies recovered after Israel left Jabalia

More than 120 bodies of Palestinians have been recovered from the rubble two days after Israeli forces left the Jabalia camp in northern Gaza.

Medical sources at Kamal Adwan Hospital told Anadolu news agency that emergency crews and civil defense teams have recovered more than 120 Palestinian bodies from the destroyed roads and under the rubble of collapsed buildings in the Jabalia camp, with the clearing of trash and debris still underway.

On Friday, the Israeli military declared the end of its offensive in the Jabalia area after 20 days.

Amid allegations that Tel Aviv was concealing accurate casualty figures, the offensive also claimed the lives of 10 Israeli soldiers.

0934 GMT –– As mediators urge Israel and Hamas to accept truce plan, Tel Aviv continues its assault on Gaza

Israel has battled and bombarded Hamas in Gaza as mediators called on both sides to agree to a truce and hostage release deal outlined by Biden.

Since Biden spoke at the White House on Friday, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has insisted Israel will pursue the war raging since October 7 until it has destroyed Hamas and freed the captives.

Netanyahu, a hawkish political veteran leading a fragile right-wing coalition government, is under intense domestic pressure from two sides.

Protesters supporting the hostages, who rallied again in their tens of thousands in Tel Aviv on Saturday, are urging him to strike a truce deal –– but right-wing extremist allies are threatening to bring down the government if he does.

Opposition leader Yair Lapid has offered Netanyahu a lifeline by vowing to support the government if it strikes a deal to pause the war that has raged for almost eight months.

0400 GMT –– US destroys Houthi drone, two ballistic missiles in Red Sea

US Central Command (CENTCOM) said that its forces destroyed Yemeni Houthi targets in the Red Sea.

"Between 9 am and 7:30 pm (Sanaa time) June 1, US Central Command (USCENTCOM) forces destroyed one Iranian-backed Houthi uncrewed aerial system (UAS) in the southern Red Sea," it said in a statement.

CENTCOM added that it saw two other UAS crash into the Red Sea, and no injuries or damage was reported.

"Additionally, between 7 and 11:30 pm, USCENTCOM forces successfully engaged two Houthi anti-ship ballistic missiles (ASBM) in the southern Red Sea. The ASBM were fired in the direction of USS Gravely and were destroyed in self-defence, with no damage or injuries reported by US, coalition, or commercial ships," it said.

2301 GMT –– Chile joins South African case against Israel at top UN court

Chilean President Gabriel Boric said his country was joining South Africa in its case at the International Court of Justice accusing Israel of "genocide" in the war against Hamas.

Speaking to the National Congress, Boric decried the "catastrophic humanitarian situation" in Gaza and called for "a firm response from the international community."

"Chile will become a party to and support the case that South Africa presented against Israel before the International Court of Justice in The Hague," Boric said.

Chile has recognized Palestine as a state since 2011, and Boric has previously said the war in Gaza has "no justification" and is "unacceptable."

2241 GMT — Thousands of Israelis demand swap deal with Palestinian factions

Thousands of Israelis have demonstrated in Tel Aviv to demand a hostage swap deal with Palestinian factions and early elections, according to media reports.

Tens of thousands participated in the central demonstration held weekly in Kaplan Square in central Tel Aviv, demanding an immediate hostage swap deal leading to the release of hostages in Gaza, the Yedioth Ahronoth newspaper reported.

The families of the hostages urged Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to adopt a deal announced Friday by Biden.

2234 GMT — UK foreign minister urges Hamas to accept new Israeli deal

UK Foreign Minister David Cameron has urged Hamas to accept a new deal to end the fighting in Gaza that was proposed by Israel and backed by Biden.

Cameron, in a video on X, emphasized the importance of seizing the opportunity to secure the release of hostages and flood Gaza with much-needed humanitarian aid.

"This is an important moment and one that we should seize to bring this conflict to an end, not just now, but permanently," he said.

2211 GMT — Mediators press Israel, Hamas for swift truce resolution

Qatari, Egyptian and US mediators have called on Israel and Hamas to "finalise" the truce deal outlined by Biden, as Israeli forces pounded Rafah in southern Gaza.

But Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has since insisted his country would pursue the war until it had achieved all its aims.

He reiterated that position on Saturday, saying that "Israel's conditions for ending the war have not changed: the destruction of Hamas's military and governing capabilities, the freeing of all hostages and ensuring that Gaza no longer poses a threat to Israel".

The Palestinian resistance group, meanwhile, said it "views positively" the Israeli plan laid out by Biden.

In a joint statement, Qatar, the United States and Egypt said that "as mediators in the ongoing discussions to secure a ceasefire in Gaza and the release of hostages and detainees", they "call on both Hamas and Israel to finalise the agreement embodying the principles outlined by President Joe Biden".

2211 GMT — US university ceremony disrupted as diplomas withheld amid protests

Dozens of students protesting the war in Gaza have walked out of the University of Chicago’s commencement as the school withheld the diplomas of four seniors over their involvement with a pro-Palestinian encampment.

The disruption to the rainy two-hour outdoor ceremony was brief, with shouts, boos and calls to “Stop Genocide." A crowd of students walked out between speeches, and a demonstration followed the official ceremony. Some chanted as they held Palestinian flags, while others donned traditional kaffiyeh, black and white checkered scarves that represent Palestinian solidarity, over their robes.

“My diploma doesn’t matter when there are people in Palestine and in Gaza that will never walk a stage again, who will never receive a diploma. What about them? Who’s going to fight for them?” Haweh said in a Saturday statement.

University officials acknowledged the walkout, saying the school is “committed to upholding the rights of students to express a wide range of views,” according to a statement.

