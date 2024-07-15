WORLD
Donald Trump picks Senator JD Vance as his VP for upcoming US election
Donald Trump announced his selection of J.D. Vance as running mate, praising the Ohio senator's conservative values and popularity among Trump's supporters at the Republican National Convention.
Trump and J.D. Vance team up for the upcoming election. / Photo: Reuters
July 15, 2024

Donald Trump selected J.D. Vance, a Republican US senator from Ohio, as his running mate on Monday, elevating a politician who once criticised the former president in acid terms but has since become one of his best defenders.

The news, carried on Trump's Truth Social media website, emerged at the start of the four-day Republican National Convention in Milwaukee to nominate the party's presidential ticket.

"After lengthy deliberation and thought, and considering the tremendous talents of many others, I have decided that the person best suited to assume the position of Vice President of the United States is Senator J.D. Vance of the Great State of Ohio," Trump wrote on Truth Social.

The announcement came after the Republican Party on Monday formally confirmed Donald Trump as its nominee to take on President Joe Biden in November's election.

Who is J.D. Vance?

The selection of James David Vance, author of the bestselling memoir "Hillbilly Elegy," could increase the odds of Trump supporters turning out for the November 5 election as the Ohio native is deeply popular with the Republican candidate's base.

A staunch conservative from a Republican state, Vance is unlikely to bring many new voters into Trump's corner, however, and may even alienate some moderates.

Some Trump supporters had pushed him to select a woman or person of colour as his No. 2 to expand a coalition that skews toward white men.

The former president, 78, survived an assassination attempt at a Pennsylvania campaign rally on Saturday by a gunman whose motive according to officials remains unknown.

Several of Trump's highest-profile backers — including former senior adviser Steve Bannon and Trump's eldest son, Donald Trump Jr. — have praised Vance for pushing the Republican Party to embrace a more hands-off foreign policy approach and for supporting trade barriers.

Vance has also delighted Trump supporters with his confrontational social media presence, a relative rarity in the Senate, where many politicians still try to maintain a sense of decorum and civility.

Passing over Rubio, Scott, Burgum

At 39, Vance will represent a younger generation in an election that features Trump and President Joe Biden, 81, bringing a counterweight to the Democratic ticket that also includes Vice President Kamala Harris, 59.

In selecting Vance, Trump passed over other possible contenders such as US Senators Marco Rubio and Tim Scott and North Dakota Governor Doug Burgum.

Vance's rapid ascent has been unusual for American politics. After a troubled and impoverished childhood in southern Ohio, he served in the Marine Corps, won a scholarship to Yale Law School and later worked as a venture capitalist in San Francisco.

He rose to prominence after 2016 when he wrote "Hillbilly Elegy," in which he explored the socioeconomic problems confronting his hometown and the cycle of poverty that had entrapped Americans in the Appalachian Mountains, where his mother and her family had their origins.

The book criticised what Vance saw as a self-destructive culture in rural America and sought to explain Trump's popularity among impoverished white Americans.

