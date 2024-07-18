WORLD
Israeli Knesset rejects Palestinian statehood in controversial vote
Proposed by New Hope-United Right faction, the contentious resolution passed on Wednesday claims that a Palestinian state, already recognised by 147 countries, would perpetuate the Israeli-Palestinian conflict and destabilise the region.
July 18, 2024

In a controversial move, Israel's Knesset has approved a resolution that overwhelmingly rejects the establishment of a Palestinian state.

Even though Palestine is recognised by 147 of the 193 UN member states already, the matter was brought to the Israeli Knesset to discuss the recognition of its statehood.

The resolution raised doubt on whether Tel Aviv, which currently holds the military control of the vast majority of Palestinian lands in Gaza and the Occupied West Bank, is in a position to grant independence to occupied Palestinians.

The resolution, co-sponsored by parties from prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s coalition and right-wing factions in the opposition, garnered strong support, passing with a vote of 68-9, according to reports in Israeli media.

This decision, coming just days before Netanyahu’s visit to the United States, signals a clear departure from past diplomatic efforts towards a two-state solution.

"The Knesset of Israel firmly opposes the establishment of a Palestinian state west of Jordan," the resolution states.

The move was met with mixed reactions within Israeli political circles. Benny Gantz’s centrist National Unity party supported the resolution, aligning with Netanyahu’s divisive stance.

However, the centre-left Yesh Atid party, although its chairman Yair Lapid has previously advocated for a two-state solution, chose to abstain from the vote. This abstention highlights the internal divisions within Israeli politics regarding the path forward for Israeli-Palestinian relations.

A contentious stance

"The establishment of a Palestinian state in the heart of the Land of Israel will pose an existential danger to the State of Israel and its citizens," Netanyahu reiterated during the Knesset session.

Critics, including members of the Labour, Ra’am, and Hadash-Ta’al parties who opposed the resolution, argued that rejecting the establishment of a Palestinian state undermines prospects for peace and reconciliation in the region.

The timing of the resolution, just ahead of Netanyahu’s address to a joint session of the US Congress, also underscores its potential impact on Israeli-American relations.

As the international community continues to monitor developments, Israel’s stance on the Palestinian statehood issue continues to remain a contentious aspect of Middle Eastern diplomacy, with far-reaching implications for regional stability and peace efforts.

