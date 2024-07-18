Israel has been systematically using water as a weapon of war against Palestinians in Gaza, showing disregard for human life and violating international law, according to a new report by Oxfam.

The government of Israel "has used water deprivation to dehumanize and ultimately threaten Palestinian lives since the 1993 Oslo Accords," Oxfam said in the report published on Thursday.

Near total destruction of Gaza’s water and sanitation infrastructure by the Israeli military "has contributed significantly to the catastrophic deterioration of conditions of life in Gaza".

The water supply has been reduced by 94 percent which is less than 5 litres a day per person, or less than a single toilet flush, which is just under a third of the recommended minimum in emergencies, the report revealed.

This has drawn the attention of many international legal and water experts, many of whom have stated that Tel Aviv has weaponised water with military tactics and policies that have deprived Palestinians of water and sanitation.

“Israel’s actions have deprived the entire population of Gaza of lifesaving water and sanitation services, creating unavoidable immediate and long-term threats to people’s health and survival,” Oxfam warned.

This comes at a time when Israel has also been accused by United Nations and other human rights organisations of using starvation as a weapon of war.

A lack of clean water and sanitation led to a quarter of Gaza's population falling ill to easily preventable diseases, said Oxfam, also noting that the Israeli government instigated the water shortage by cutting off the external water supply, destroying water facilities and deliberately obstructing aid from getting to Palestinians in Gaza.

"These acts collectively, and combined with continuous bombardment by Israel, have obliterated the capacity of humanitarian actors to provide even minimal lifesaving emergency services to the people of Gaza, and crippled efforts to restore water production. They have also caused widespread contamination by sewage, threatening the lives of Palestinians," the NGO added.

Since the start of the Israeli brutal war on Gaza, five water infrastructure sites have been damaged every three days, while 70 percent of all sewage pumps and 100 percent of all wastewater treatment plants have been also destroyed, according to Oxfam.

Entire population of Gaza held hostage

UN Independent International Commission of Inquiry earlier this year warned that Israel holds the entire population of Gaza hostage.

“Statements from Israeli officials show their intent to instrumentalize the provision of basic necessities, including food, medicine, water, fuel and electricity, to hold the entire population of Gaza hostage to pursue political and military objectives,” it said.

According to Oxfam, the impact on public health in Gaza has been catastrophic, with reported cases of waterborne diseases skyrocketing.

Oxfam called on Israeli officials to end its siege and lift its blockade on Gaza to allow unhindered and sustainable access to humanitarian assistance, particularly for food, clean water, sanitation, and shelter.

The charity urged the international community to take decisive action “to uphold justice and human rights, prevent further suffering and protect the rights of Palestinians in Gaza, including those enshrined in the Geneva and Genocide Conventions".

Since Tel Aviv launched its brutal war on October 7, at least 38,800 Palestinians have been killed in Gaza, most of them women and children, and 89,364 others are injured, according to Gaza’s local health authorities.

More than nine months into the Israeli war, vast tracts of Gaza lay in ruins amid a crippling blockade of food, clean water, and medicine.

Israel stands accused of genocide at the International Court of Justice (ICJ), which in its latest ruling has ordered Tel Aviv to immediately halt its attacks in the southern city of Rafah, where over a million Palestinians had sought refuge from the war before it was invaded on 6 May.