TÜRKİYE
Türkiye welcomes Palestinian factions' unity declaration
Turkish foreign ministry commends China's role in reconciliation process and highlights urgent need for political unity amid Israel's ongoing attacks.
July 23, 2024

Türkiye has welcomed the gathering of Palestinian political factions in the Chinese capital Beijing, where they accepted a declaration aimed at achieving national unity.

“We welcome the gathering of Palestinian political factions in Beijing at the invitation of the Government of the People's Republic of China (PRC) and their acceptance of a declaration aimed at achieving national unity,” the Turkish Foreign Ministry said in a statement on Tuesday.

The Ministry's statement also commended China’s contributions to the reconciliation process among the different Palestinian factions.

“In the current conditions, where Israel's attacks in Gaza persist with full force and incursions intensify in the West Bank and East Jerusalem, the importance and urgency of achieving political unity in Palestine have escalated," the statement said.

The ministry also emphasised Ankara’s expectation that the steps outlined in the declaration are implemented swiftly.

Türkiye expects the longstanding efforts aimed at achieving political unity in Palestine to yield positive results “as soon as possible,” the statement added.

