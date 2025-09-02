Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan on Tuesday held a phone call with his Saudi counterpart Prince Faisal bin Farhan to discuss an upcoming meeting on the recognition of the State of Palestine and ongoing humanitarian aid efforts for Gaza.

According to diplomatic sources, Fidan and bin Farhan reviewed preparations for the September 22 meeting in New York on the recognition of Palestine and assessed efforts to deliver humanitarian assistance to Gaza.

Fidan also on Tuesday held a phone call with his Omani counterpart Badr bin Hamad Al-Busaidi to discuss efforts toward the recognition of the State of Palestine and the humanitarian crisis in Gaza.