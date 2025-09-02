WORLD
2 min read
France issues arrest warrants for Assad, ex-Syrian officials over 2012 journalist killings
French and international journalists were killed or wounded in an attack on an informal press centre in Homs, Syria, in 2012.
France issues arrest warrants for Assad, ex-Syrian officials over 2012 journalist killings
Assad, who had been Syria’s leader for nearly 25 years, fled to Russia in December. / AP
September 2, 2025

French judicial authorities have issued arrest warrants for former Syrian regime leader Bashar Assad, along with six former senior officials, over the 2012 killing of journalists in Homs, the International Federation for Human Rights (FIDH) has said.

"Investigating judges of the French War Crimes Unit have issued arrest warrants for seven former senior Syrian officials, including fallen president Bashar al Assad," FIDH wrote in a statement on Tuesday.

Assad and six other officials are accused of complicity in war crimes and crimes against humanity targeting French and international journalists Remi Ochlik, Edith Bouvier, Marie Colvin, and Paul Conroy, as well as interpreter Wael al Oma who were killed or wounded in the attack on an informal press centre in Homs, Syria in 2012.

"The issuance of these seven arrest warrants is a decisive step that paves the way for a trial in France for war crimes and crimes against humanity committed by Bashar al Assad’s regime against Remi Ochlik and his fellow journalists who were in the informal press centre in Bab Amr in February 2012," said Clemence Bectarte, lawyer for the FIDH.

Recommended

'Explicit intention to target foreign journalists'

Mazen Darwish, a lawyer and the director general of the Syrian Centre for Media and Freedom of Expression (SCM), also said that the judicial investigation established that the attack on the press centre was part of the "Syrian regime’s explicit intention to target foreign journalists in order to limit media coverage of its crimes and force them to leave the city and the country."

FIDH added that French authorities have issued 21 arrest warrants for senior Syrian officials to date, with three for Assad.

In December, Assad, who had been Syria’s leader for nearly 25 years, fled to Russia, bringing an end to the Ba'ath Party regime, which had been in power since 1963.

Explore
Dutch government vows rapid ban on goods from illegal Israeli settlements
Row erupts as EU parliament refuses tribute to US right-wing activist Charlie Kirk
Spain's sports minister calls for ban on Israeli teams, citing 'double standards'
Current Gaza aid distribution run by mercenaries, 'anti-Muslim gangsters': UNRWA
Qatar launches legal action against Israeli attack on Doha
UK ambassador to US Mandelson fired over Epstein ties: report
Syria says it arrested ‘Hezbollah cell’ in Damascus countryside
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Hundreds of children bear brunt of Afghan earthquake as parents die
Nineteen terrorists killed in northwestern region: Pakistan military
Poland restricts airspace after suspected Russian drones breach border
Türkiye denies claims Israel targeted its forces in Syria
India to Russia: Stop recruiting our citizens for Ukraine war
Abductions of aid workers double in 2025 as violence escalates in South Sudan
Investigation underway into deadly gas tanker explosion in Mexico City
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us