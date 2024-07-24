TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
Perpetrator of Moscow car bomb attack detained in Türkiye
Evgenii Serebriakov fled Moscow immediately after he carried out the bombing, which reportedly injured an officer from Russia's military intelligence agency and his wife.
Perpetrator of Moscow car bomb attack detained in Türkiye
The perpetrator was able to enter the country as a tourist since his name was not immediately listed on the Interpol International Wanted Persons Database / Photo: Reuters
July 24, 2024

Turkish authorities have detained a Russian man who allegedly fled to the country shortly after carrying out a car bomb attack in Moscow, wounding two people.

The suspect, identified as Evgenii Serebriakov, was detained in the Turkish resort town Bodrum hours after he arrived via a direct flight from Moscow, Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya announced on the X social media platform.

Russian Interpol officials contacted Türkiye's Interpol/Europol Department. Investigations revealed that Serebriakov entered Türkiye through Bodrum Airport in Mugla province at 0640 GMT.

The perpetrator was able to enter the country as a tourist since his name was not immediately listed on the Interpol International Wanted Persons Database and had no active record on Türkiye's National Judiciary Informatics System, Yerlikaya said.

A car was blown up by an explosive device in a parking lot in northern Moscow early on Wednesday, Russian news reports said. A man and a woman were reportedly injured.

Kommersant, one of Russia's leading newspapers, said that the injured man served in the Main Directorate of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation, widely referred to as GRU.

State news agency TASS said that an officer and his wife had been injured in the blast. The man's feet were blown off, according to TASS. Five other cars were damaged in the blast, the agency said.

The site of the explosion was about three kilometres from the Sheremetyevo Airport.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
How Palestinian-Israeli lawmakers are targeted in Knesset for highlighting Muslim plight
By Kazim Alam
BBC insiders accuse broadcaster of acting as ‘PR for Israel’ in Gaza coverage
Europe on red alert as countries scorched by record-breaking heat wave
Israeli prosecution defers Netanyahu’s corruption trial over US visit
Elon Musk's Starlink launches internet services in Sri Lanka
Turkish air carrier AJet makes its first Istanbul Sabiha Gokcen-Damascus flight
Palestinian family forcibly deported upon arriving in Argentina for vacation
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Denied education because of her hijab, this Turkish woman graduated with her daughter years later
By Zulal Sema
Türkiye leaps another business milestone as exports peak
African Union helicopter crashes in Somali capital, state media reports
Iran’s president orders country to suspend cooperation with UN nuclear watchdog IAEA
Monsoon rains claim 73 lives across Pakistan, India as flood threat persists
Fate of major trade deal with EU hangs over Mercosur summit
Australia’s Qantas says cyberattack compromised data of 6 million customers
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us