Turkish authorities have detained a Russian man who allegedly fled to the country shortly after carrying out a car bomb attack in Moscow, wounding two people.

The suspect, identified as Evgenii Serebriakov, was detained in the Turkish resort town Bodrum hours after he arrived via a direct flight from Moscow, Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya announced on the X social media platform.

Russian Interpol officials contacted Türkiye's Interpol/Europol Department. Investigations revealed that Serebriakov entered Türkiye through Bodrum Airport in Mugla province at 0640 GMT.

The perpetrator was able to enter the country as a tourist since his name was not immediately listed on the Interpol International Wanted Persons Database and had no active record on Türkiye's National Judiciary Informatics System, Yerlikaya said.

A car was blown up by an explosive device in a parking lot in northern Moscow early on Wednesday, Russian news reports said. A man and a woman were reportedly injured.

Kommersant, one of Russia's leading newspapers, said that the injured man served in the Main Directorate of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation, widely referred to as GRU.

State news agency TASS said that an officer and his wife had been injured in the blast. The man's feet were blown off, according to TASS. Five other cars were damaged in the blast, the agency said.

The site of the explosion was about three kilometres from the Sheremetyevo Airport.