WORLD
2 min read
India to Russia: Stop recruiting our citizens for Ukraine war
New Delhi also urged its citizens to stay away from the Russian offers while saying it is in contact with Moscow to secure the release of its citizens.
India to Russia: Stop recruiting our citizens for Ukraine war
Reports show Indian citizens remain missing despite Russia’s assurances. / AP
September 11, 2025

India said on Thursday that it has asked Russia to end the practice of recruiting its nationals in the military and release them amid the war in Ukraine.

This comes as reports emerged in India that more Indian nationals have been recruited into the Russian army to fight in Ukraine.

India’s Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said the government has, over the past year, “underlined the risks and dangers inherent in this course of action and cautioned Indian citizens accordingly.”

“We have also taken up the matter with Russian authorities, both in Delhi and Moscow, asking that this practice be ended and that our nationals be released,” he said on Thursday.

The ministry urged “all Indian nationals to stay away from any offers to join the Russian army as this is a course fraught with danger.”

RelatedTRT World - Trump says US lost India and Russia to 'deepest, darkest' China
Recommended

Dozen Indians missing

In July this year, the Indian parliament was informed that there were 127 Indian nationals in the Russian armed forces, out of which the services of 98 individuals were discontinued “as a result of sustained engagement between the Indian and Russian governments.”

The ministry said 13 Indian nationals remain in the Russian armed forces, out of which 12 individuals have been reported missing by the Russian side.

Before that, in March, the Indian government had said 12 Indian nationals had lost their lives during the ongoing conflict.

Despite Russia’s earlier assurances that no more Indians would be admitted into its army, cases continue to surface. The war, which began in February 2022, has drawn in scores of Indians who were misled into frontline roles, with some casualties reported.

RelatedTRT World - Modi, Putin get cosy at SCO summit days after US punished India for buying Russian oil
SOURCE:TRT World and Agencies
Explore
Islamophobic incidents in Australia 'skyrocketed' since Israel's war in Gaza
China’s newest carrier Fujian sails through Taiwan Strait
Russia, Belarus launch joint military drills as tensions flare with NATO
Trump's push for peace prize won't sway us: Nobel committee
South Korea, NATO hold talks to enhance cybersecurity cooperation
Pakistan loses 7 soldiers in fierce battle as army claims killing 19 terrorists
FBI releases video of Charlie Kirk shooting suspect fleeing scene
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Israeli attacks threaten any country seeking peace — Qatar PM
Hamas calls US 'accomplice' in Israel's Qatar attack as funerals held in Doha
Brazil's Supreme Court convicts Bolsonaro of plotting coup, sentencing him to 27 years in jail
US mourns Charlie Kirk on 9/11 attacks anniversary as shooter remains at large
Turkish teenager Gurel stuns world chess champion Gukesh
Fidan, Tajani hold talks in Rome to boost Türkiye–Italy ties
US threatens action against foreigners 'praising or making light' of Charlie Kirk's killing
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us