India said on Thursday that it has asked Russia to end the practice of recruiting its nationals in the military and release them amid the war in Ukraine.

This comes as reports emerged in India that more Indian nationals have been recruited into the Russian army to fight in Ukraine.

India’s Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said the government has, over the past year, “underlined the risks and dangers inherent in this course of action and cautioned Indian citizens accordingly.”

“We have also taken up the matter with Russian authorities, both in Delhi and Moscow, asking that this practice be ended and that our nationals be released,” he said on Thursday.

The ministry urged “all Indian nationals to stay away from any offers to join the Russian army as this is a course fraught with danger.”