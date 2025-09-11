TÜRKİYE
1 min read
Türkiye denies claims Israel targeted its forces in Syria
The country's defence ministry warns that unless Israel is stopped, its “reckless attacks” risk dragging the entire region into disaster.
Türkiye denies claims Israel targeted its forces in Syria
The ministry urged the international community to act swiftly against Israel. / User Upload
September 11, 2025

Türkiye’s National Defence Ministry has rejected as “unfounded” reports that Israel targeted Turkish Armed Forces’ assets in Syria, stressing that such claims “do not reflect the truth.”

In a statement on Thursday, the ministry turned its focus on Israel’s strike in Qatar, calling it proof that Tel Aviv has made terrorism “a state policy, feeding on conflict and opposing peace.”

Ankara said the attack was a “blatant violation of Qatar’s sovereignty” and declared: “We stand fully with Qatar against this assault.”

RelatedTRT World - Erdogan: Türkiye, Syria won’t allow turmoil as Ankara pushes peace, regional cooperation

“Reckless attacks”

Recommended

The ministry urged the international community to act swiftly, warning that unless Israel is stopped, its “reckless attacks” risk dragging the Middle East into disaster.

The Israeli airstrike on a Hamas negotiation team in Doha has drawn a wave of condemnations as a blatant violation of Qatar’s sovereignty and international law.​​​​​​​

The Israeli strike killed five members of Hamas and a Qatari security officer. Hamas confirmed that its leadership survived the attack.

RelatedTRT World - Qatar under attack: Israel behaving like a ‘rogue state’ by targeting sovereign nations
Explore
Ryanair warns it may quit Israel as war toll hits economy
Islamophobic incidents in Australia 'skyrocketed' since Israel's war in Gaza
China’s newest carrier Fujian sails through Taiwan Strait
Russia, Belarus launch joint military drills as tensions flare with NATO
Trump's push for peace prize won't sway us: Nobel committee
South Korea, NATO hold talks to enhance cybersecurity cooperation
Pakistan loses 7 soldiers in fierce battle as army claims killing 19 terrorists
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
FBI releases video of Charlie Kirk shooting suspect fleeing scene
Israeli attacks threaten any country seeking peace — Qatar PM
US naval base in Annapolis on lockdown as active threat reported
Hamas calls US 'accomplice' in Israel's Qatar attack as funerals held in Doha
Charlie Kirk shooting sparks false accusations, victims fear retaliation
From Pelosi to Trump, survivors of public attacks unite after Charlie Kirk killing
Brazil's Supreme Court convicts Bolsonaro of plotting coup, sentencing him to 27 years in jail
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us