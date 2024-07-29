TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
Armenian Patriarch in Türkiye condemns Last Supper parody at Paris 2024
"This offensive parody intended to mock Last Supper of our Lord Jesus Christ has profoundly wounded Christians worldwide," says Sahak Mashalian.
Armenian Patriarch in Türkiye condemns Last Supper parody at Paris 2024
Mashalian expressed hope that "the issues which have overshadowed the Olympic Games even before they began will be resolved, allowing the games to serve their true purpose." / Photo: AA Archive
July 29, 2024

Sahak Mashalian, the head of the Armenian Patriarchate in Türkiye, has condemned the drag queen parody of the Last Supper at Paris Olympics opening ceremony.

Mashalian said on Monday the reenactment was intended to "demean the Christian faith. "This offensive parody intended to mock the Last Supper of our Lord Jesus Christ, the most sacred event of our faith, has profoundly wounded Christians worldwide."

He said the Olympic games should seek to foster "harmony and peace among communities."

"Instead, they have been turned into a platform for insulting and degrading a religion with over two billion adherents for the sake of a small minority," the archbishop said.

RelatedParis 2024 is off to a rough start amid chaos and controversies

Mashalian said that the LGBT community "does not tolerate even the slightest criticism" at their rights, and this "unacceptable and disrespectful behavior" will cause damage to their own cause.

Mashalian expressed hope that "the issues which have overshadowed the Olympic Games even before they began will be resolved, allowing the games to serve their true purpose."

The reenactment of Leonardo da Vinci’s depiction of Jesus Christ’s final meal with his disciples provoked a backlash, inviting criticism and denunciations from the Christian World.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
How Palestinian-Israeli lawmakers are targeted in Knesset for highlighting Muslim plight
By Kazim Alam
BBC insiders accuse broadcaster of acting as ‘PR for Israel’ in Gaza coverage
Europe on red alert as countries scorched by record-breaking heat wave
Israeli prosecution defers Netanyahu’s corruption trial over US visit
Elon Musk's Starlink launches internet services in Sri Lanka
Turkish air carrier AJet makes its first Istanbul Sabiha Gokcen-Damascus flight
Palestinian family forcibly deported upon arriving in Argentina for vacation
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Denied education because of her hijab, this Turkish woman graduated with her daughter years later
By Zulal Sema
Türkiye leaps another business milestone as exports peak
African Union helicopter crashes in Somali capital, state media reports
Iran’s president orders country to suspend cooperation with UN nuclear watchdog IAEA
Monsoon rains claim 73 lives across Pakistan, India as flood threat persists
Fate of major trade deal with EU hangs over Mercosur summit
Australia’s Qantas says cyberattack compromised data of 6 million customers
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us