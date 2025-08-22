A judge has ruled that President Donald Trump's former lawyer, Alina Habba, has been unlawfully serving as the top federal prosecutor in New Jersey.

"I conclude that she is not statutorily eligible to perform the functions and duties of the office of the United States Attorney and has therefore unlawfully held the role since July 24, 2025," US District Judge Matthew Brann wrote on Thursday.

Brann said he's putting his order on hold pending an appeal.

Brann's decision comes in response to a filing on behalf of two New Jersey defendants who faced a trial on federal drug-trafficking charges.

Their attorney sought to block the charges against his clients, arguing that Habba didn't have the authority to prosecute the case after her 120-day term as interim US attorney expired in July.

Brann wrote that Habba's actions since July 1 "may be declared void, including her approval of the indictment of Defendant Cesar Humberto Pina," though that fact does not require its dismissal.

The ruling is likely to spur similar legal challenges and could bring hundreds of federal criminal cases in New Jersey to a halt.