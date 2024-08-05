WORLD
3 MIN READ
UK far-right protesters target Birmingham asylum hotel with projectiles
In Tamworth, far-right protesters targeted a hotel housing asylum seekers, hurling projectiles, smashing windows, starting fires, and injuring a police officer in their violent rampage.
UK far-right protesters target Birmingham asylum hotel with projectiles
Agitators have targeted at least two mosques, and the UK interior ministry announced Sunday it was offering new emergency security to Islamic places of worship. / Photo: Reuters
August 5, 2024

A hotel known to have sheltered asylum seekers was targeted near the central English city of Birmingham on Sunday, police said, as violent anti-immigration rallies led by far-right protesters shake parts of Britain.

"A large group of individuals" have been "throwing projectiles, smashing windows, starting fires and targeting police" at the hotel in the town of Tamworth, with one officer injured, Staffordshire Police said in a statement.

Riots first flared in Southport late Tuesday following Monday's frenzied knife attack at a Taylor Swift-themed dance party in the northwest coastal city, before spreading up and down England.

They were fuelled by false rumours on social media about the background of British-born 17-year-old suspect Axel Rudakubana, who is accused of killing a six, seven, and nine-year-old, and injuring another 10 people.

Police have blamed the violence on supporters and associated organisations of the English Defence League, an anti-Islam organisation founded 15 years ago whose supporters have been linked to football hooliganism.

Agitators have targeted at least two mosques, and the UK interior ministry announced Sunday it was offering new emergency security to Islamic places of worship.

RelatedUK announces $37M funding package for mosque security amid far-right riots

Religious leaders call for peace

Footage aired on the BBC showed rioters forcing their way into a Holiday Inn Express in Rotherham.

They also pushed a burning bin into the building. It was not clear whether asylum seekers were inside.

Ten officers were injured there, but local police said none of the hotel staff or its clients had been hurt.

In the northeastern English city of Middlesbrough, hundreds of protesters squared up to riot police carrying shields. Some threw bricks, cans and pots at officers.

Protesters there seized a camera from an AFP crew and broke it. The journalists were not injured.

The fresh disturbances came after police said more than 150 people had been arrested since Saturday following skirmishes at far-right rallies in Liverpool, Manchester, Bristol, Blackpool and Hull, as well as Belfast in Northern Ireland.

Rioters threw bricks, bottles and flares at police — injuring several officers — and looted and burnt shops, while demonstrators shouted anti-Islamic slurs as they clashed with counter-protesters.

The violence is the worst England has seen since the summer 2011, when widespread rioting followed the police killing of a mixed-race man in north London.

Christian, Muslim and Jewish religious leaders in Liverpool issued a joint appeal for calm.

"We're now seeing it (trouble) flooding across major cities and towns," said Tiffany Lynch of the Police Federation of England and Wales.

RelatedUK PM Starmer slams 'far-right thuggery' as riots continue for fifth day
SOURCE:AFP
Explore
How Palestinian-Israeli lawmakers are targeted in Knesset for highlighting Muslim plight
By Kazim Alam
BBC insiders accuse broadcaster of acting as ‘PR for Israel’ in Gaza coverage
Europe on red alert as countries scorched by record-breaking heat wave
Israeli prosecution defers Netanyahu’s corruption trial over US visit
Elon Musk's Starlink launches internet services in Sri Lanka
Turkish air carrier AJet makes its first Istanbul Sabiha Gokcen-Damascus flight
Palestinian family forcibly deported upon arriving in Argentina for vacation
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Denied education because of her hijab, this Turkish woman graduated with her daughter years later
By Zulal Sema
Türkiye leaps another business milestone as exports peak
African Union helicopter crashes in Somali capital, state media reports
Iran’s president orders country to suspend cooperation with UN nuclear watchdog IAEA
Monsoon rains claim 73 lives across Pakistan, India as flood threat persists
Fate of major trade deal with EU hangs over Mercosur summit
Australia’s Qantas says cyberattack compromised data of 6 million customers
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us