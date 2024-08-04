WORLD
UK announces $37M funding package for mosque security amid far-right riots
New rapid response process introduced by the government will ensure that mosques at risk of violent disorder can receive additional security personnel promptly.
Under this newly implemented process, police, local authorities, and mosques can request rapid deployment of security measures. / Photo: AA
August 4, 2024

Home Secretary Yvette Cooper has announced a $37.65 million (£29.4 million) funding package to enhance the protection of mosques following a series of attacks on places of worship during riots across the UK.

The move on Sunday comes in response to escalating violence and threats targeting these religious institutions.

The new rapid response process introduced by the government will ensure that mosques at risk of violent disorder can receive additional security personnel promptly.

This initiative aims to provide communities with essential support and reassurance, supplementing the ongoing efforts by local police forces to protect these critical religious places.

Deployment of security measures

Under this newly implemented process, police, local authorities, and mosques can request rapid deployment of security measures.

"In light of the disgraceful threats and attacks that local mosques have also faced in many communities, the government is providing rapid additional support through the Protective Security for Mosques Scheme," Cooper stated.

She emphasised that this support will be in conjunction with efforts from local police forces, and reiterated the government's firm stance against disorder and violence:

"Anyone involved in this disorder and violence will face the full force of the law."

The unrest comes after the tragic death of three young girls in Southport on Monday, which has further strained community relations and sparked additional episodes of disorder in towns and cities across England.

Courts could operate around the clock to expedite prosecutions, said the proposed Home Office minister Diana Johnson, to swiftly bring to justice those causing unrest on the streets.

The police have also beefed up security and deployed forces to tackle ongoing disturbances, as indicated by Johnson.

