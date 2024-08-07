WORLD
4 MIN READ
Over 30 people killed, hundreds displaced in Yemen flooding
Local authorities still haven’t reached areas severely affected by the floods for two days, leaving some residents trapped inside their homes, according to witnesses.
Yemen’s rainy season begins in late March, and rains intensify in July through mid-August. / Photo: Reuters Archive / Photo: AP Archive
August 7, 2024

More than 30 people have been killed and hundreds displaced in flooding in Yemen's southern city of Hudaida following several days of heavy rains.

Hudaida Governor Mugammad Qahim told Houthis' Masirah TV that the floods displaced people from 500 homes. Five people were missing, he said on Wednesday.

Hudaida, the southwestern city of Taiz, and the northwestern city of Hajjah were all hit hard by floods this week during Yemen’s ongoing seasonal rainfall that caused flooding that swept away poorly built homes.

Authorities have not announced a confirmed overall death toll, or given the overall number of people injured or missing.

Yemen’s rainy season begins in late March, and rains intensify in July through mid-August.

Severe weather

The UN's humanitarian office in Yemen said Wednesday afternoon that Friday floods in the Maqbnah district in Taiz city killed 15 people, cleared agricultural lands and damaged homes and infrastructure.

Further severe weather was expected to hit the western port city of Hudaida later on Wednesday.

Some residents have reportedly been stranded inside their homes in al Mansuriyah district since Tuesday night as roadways have been blocked.

Local authorities still haven’t reached areas severely affected by the floods for two days, leaving some residents trapped inside their homes, according to witnesses who spoke with The Associated Press.

Mahdi al Mashat, chairman of the Supreme Political Council, ordered local authorities to respond to damaged areas, according to Masirah TV, which reported that floods caused “major damages to properties, lands, and roads” in Hudaida.

People stranded

Witnesses described the scene in the Yemeni Tihamah coastal plain as horrifying.

Mohamed Rassam said some livestock were found dead after drowning in the mud due to the floods. Food supplies and drinkable water were also lost.

“The floods swept away everything,” he said.

Some residents were stranded inside their homes in Tihamah, a region that is part of Hudaida. Others were able to leave and headed to Hudaida city.

Many of the houses in Tihamah, where malnutrition has been reported, are made of brick and materials that can be easily ruined by rain.

“We have been left stranded under the rain after severe winds damaged our home, which is a hut where me and my seven children lived. Authorities never provided any assistance,” said Ahmed Ayesh.

Meanwhile, Khaled Meswat said that people in the community only hear about humanitarian assistance and emergency services, but never actually receive any. He said at least three people were swept away by the floods, while elderly people died of hunger and cold.

“I can say that hundreds of houses built from straw in Tihamah have been swept away by the floods over the past 24 hours,” said Faree Hamdan.

He added that cattle and livestock in those areas were also swept away.

SOURCE:AP
