South Africa welcomes Türkiye’s involvement in Gaza genocide case
Türkiye's joining in genocide case against Israel at the ICJ "shows how solid the case is," South African minister says.
Türkiye is thus the seventh state to intervene in the proceedings, after Nicaragua, Colombia, Libya, Mexico, the state of Palestine, and Spain. / Photo: AA Archive
August 12, 2024

South Africa has welcomed Türkiye’s involvement in Gaza genocide case against Israel at the International Court of Justice (ICJ), saying it "will bring new perspective."

Ronald Lamola, South Africa’s international relations and cooperation minister, said on Monday: "Türkiye's intervention will enable the top court to see it from a new perspective."

Türkiye's joining in South Africa’s case against Israel "shows how solid the case is," Lamola told reporters in the capital Pretoria.

Ankara last week submitted its declaration that it is joining the case for violations of the Convention on the Prevention and Punishment of the Crime of Genocide brought by South Africa against Israel.

Türkiye is thus the seventh state to intervene in the proceedings, after Nicaragua, Colombia, Libya, Mexico, the state of Palestine, and Spain.

South Africa initiated the genocide case against Israel at the ICJ on December 26, 2023, alleging that Tel Aviv was in violation of the 1948 Genocide Convention due to its ongoing offensive on Gaza.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
