No cases of mpox, a disease particularly observed on the African continent, have been detected in Türkiye, according to the country's Health Ministry.

According to the ministry's official X account, there is currently no need for restrictions or additional measures in the country.

The Health Ministry is carrying out the necessary work, and the process is being closely monitored, it added in the statement.

The announcement came after the World Health Organization (WHO) on Wednesday declared the mpox situation a “public health emergency of international concern.”

Since the beginning of 2024, over a dozen African countries have reported the disease, which is transmitted through close contact, with the Democratic Republic of Congo accounting for more t han 90% of reported cases.

According to the WHO, mpox causes rashes and flu-like symptoms.