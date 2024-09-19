TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
Türkiye's BRICS bid is response to EU membership delay
Ankara is looking for other alliances because the European Union has still not admitted it as a member, says Hakan Fidan.
Türkiye's BRICS bid is response to EU membership delay
Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan attended the BRICS+ session on a two-day BRICS foreign ministers summit held in Nizhny Novgorod, Russia, in June. / Photo: AA Archive
September 19, 2024

Türkiye wouldn't be searching for new alliances if it had achieved membership in the European Union, where it has held candidate status since December 1999, says the country's top diplomat, Hakan Fidan.

The statement comes amid growing anticipation that Türkiye has been seeking to join the Russia-led BRICS alliance.

"If our economic integration with the European Union had been crowned with membership, which is now (only) at the level of the Customs Union, maybe we would not be on such a search," Fidan told Anadolu Agency in a live interview on Thursday.

The foreign minister said that Türkiye acted on good intentions regarding its ambitions for full EU membership since applying to join the bloc in 1987, but accession talks have been stuck in a rut.

Now, Ankara is looking at other options.

"We see that the power matrix is constantly evolving, especially in the current world where there are approximately 200 nation-state actors," Fidan said, stressing that "every country has to form economic, security and political alliances."

"No country has the chance to handle crises in the world without forming an alliance, that is, without paying a huge price."

Founded in 2006, BRICS initially included Russia, Brazil, India, and China. South Africa joined the group in 2010. Recently, BRICS has expanded further to include Iran, Egypt, Ethiopia, and the UAE, broadening its reach across the globe.

The organisation seeks to reshape current international economic and political dynamics by offering an alternative to West-led groupings.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
BBC insiders accuse broadcaster of acting as ‘PR for Israel’ in Gaza coverage
The many little mistakes causing wildfires across the globe
Turkish air carrier AJet makes its first Istanbul Sabiha Gokcen-Damascus flight
Palestinian family forcibly deported upon arriving in Argentina for vacation
Denied education because of her hijab, this Turkish woman graduated with her daughter years later
By Zulal Sema
Türkiye leaps another business milestone as exports peak
African Union helicopter crashes in Somali capital, state media reports
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Iran’s president orders country to suspend cooperation with UN nuclear watchdog IAEA
Monsoon rains claim 73 lives across Pakistan, India as flood threat persists
Fate of major trade deal with EU hangs over Mercosur summit
Australia’s Qantas says cyberattack compromised data of 6 million customers
Nations race to strike trade deals as Trump’s July 9 tariff deadline looms
Venezuela lawmakers declare UN rights chief 'persona non grata'
DRC-Rwanda peace deal doesn't address 'horrific crimes committed in east' — Amnesty
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us