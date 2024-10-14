Türkiye's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has said it is concerning for the international system when the UN cannot protect its own personnel from Israel's attacks in Lebanon, urging the global body to act against Tel Aviv.

"The image of the UN, which cannot even protect its own personnel, is a source of shame and concern for the international system," Erdogan said after a cabinet meeting on Monday.

"Indeed, we also wonder what the UN Security Council is waiting for to stop Israel," he added.

The Turkish president said the UN Security Council merely watches Israel's acts of "banditry" against the UN peacekeepers in Lebanon (UNIFIL), calling it "impotence."​​​​​​​

Erdogan reiterated that Israel would not stop its attacks as long as the US and Europe support it "unconditionally."

According to the UN in Lebanon, Israeli tanks burst into its base on Sunday, the latest of Israeli violations against peacekeeping forces.

Türkiye's defense industry sales

Stressing that Türkiye is at the top in the number of drone and combat drone sales, Erdogan said that last year, 65% of global sales in this field were carried out by Turkish defense industry companies.

“In 2023, our defense exports reached the figure of $5.6 billion. Türkiye's defense and aerosp ace products, export revenues increased by 12.2% in the January-September period compared to the same period last year."

"Thus, our exports exceeded $6 billion with an increase of 10.4% on an annual basis,” the president said.

Relations with Balkans, Turkic world

Commenting on his recent visits to Serbia and Albania, Erdogan said Türkiye enhanced bilateral ties and a total of 15 agreements were signed with both countries.

He expressed gratitude to the leaders of both countries for their hospitality, adding that Türkiye will further its cooperation with other countries in the Balkans and will continue visits in the coming period.

Erdogan also said relations with the Turkic world within the Organization of Turkic States are constantly developing and flourishing.

The Turkish president also congratulated Turkish-American economist Daron Acemoglu for winning the Nobel Prize in economics.