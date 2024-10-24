Stressing that there should be "no more suffering and destruction in Palestine and Lebanon," China’s President Xi Jinping on Thursday called on the BRICS member states to "uphold peace and strive for common security."

"We should come forward together to form a stabilizing force for peace and explore solutions to address both symptoms and roots of hotspot issues," Xi told the participants of the expanded BRICS bloc format summit held in the southwestern Russian city of Kazan.

​​​​​​​"We need to continue to push for a ceasefire in Gaza, relaunch the two-state solution and stop the spread of war in Lebanon. There should be no more suffering and destruction in Palestine and Lebanon," Xi stressed.

The Chinese leader also reiterated his call for ending the war between Russia and Ukraine that has been going on for nearly three years. Russia launched "a special operation" against Ukraine in February 2022. Hundreds of thousands of people have been killed while millions have since been displaced.

Xi said Moscow and Kiev should uphold “three principles of no expansion of the battlefield, no escalation of fighting and no provocation by any party, to work for the de-escalation of the Ukraine crisis as soon as possible.”

Related BRICS summit: Gaza, Lebanon, Ukraine in spotlight as leaders call for peace

Pointing to the issues of expanding the emerging economic bloc, Xi extended China’s support to “greater involvement of Global South nations in BRICS matters.”

"The collective rise of the Global South is a clear sign of the great changes in the world," Xi noted.

"It is a great event in world history and an unprecedented feat in the process of human civilization that countries of the Global South jointly move towards modernization," the Chinese leader added.

He delivered his address on the final day of the BRICS summit, where the key highlight this year was a meeting of leaders in the BRICS Plus format.

This gathering includes nations that are not BRICS members but are interested in strengthening their ties with the economic bloc. The BRICS organizing committee had announced earlier that 36 countries will attend the meeting, with 22 represented by heads of state, including Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

Leaders from Asia, Africa, the Middle East, and Latin America, as well as representatives of several international organizations, are in attendance. The Russian delegation is led by President Putin.

On Wednesday, the BRICS leaders adopted the 'Kazan Declaration', which summarized the summit's outcome and Russia's term as BRICS chair.