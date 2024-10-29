TÜRKİYE
Israel's actions to ban UNRWA breaches international law, says Türkiye
Turkish Foreign Ministry condemns Israel’s push to end UNRWA’s role in Palestinian territories, calling it a violation of international law and a threat to regional stability.
Türkiye says that it will continue to provide political and financial support to UNRWA. / Photo: DPA
October 29, 2024

"Steps taken by the Israeli Parliament to end the activities of the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA) in the Occupied Palestinian Territories clearly violate international law, " the Turkish Foreign Ministry has said.

In an official statement released on Tuesday, the ministry said that Israel aims to destroy the two-state solution and prevent the return of Palestinian refugees to their homeland by targeting UNRWA.

"Since 1949, UNRWA has provided vital assistance to millions of Palestinian refugees, and its activities are crucial for regional stability, " the statement added.

The ministry also emphasised that It is the legal and moral obligation of the international community to take a strong stance against attempts to ban UNRWA, which was established by a UN General Assembly resolution.

"As the Chair of the Working Group on the Financing of UNRWA, Türkiye will continue to provide political and financial support to the Agency."

On Monday, Israel passed a law banning the UN Palestinian refugee agency UNRWA from conducting “any activity” or providing any service inside Israel and occupied territories.

UN spokesperson said that the Israeli move risks further hardship amid the ongoing military offensive in Gaza and surrounding areas.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
