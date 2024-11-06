Türkiye's Minister of Culture and Tourism Mehmet Nuri Ersoy has announced that Türkiye's historic Haydarpasa and Sirkeci Railway Station projects are set to be completed by 2026.

According to Ersoy, these stations, transferred temporarily to the Ministry of Culture and Tourism in August 2024, are being transformed into cultural hubs as part of the “Haydarpasa and Sirkeci Station-Culture-Art Project.”

The project is guided by an advisory board of renowned cultural figures, including Prof Luca Molinari, Prof Zeynep Ahunbay, and Beral Madra.

Ersoy provided extensive details on the transformation, including the restoration of Haydarpasa's historic structures for use as an archaeopark, archaeological museum, performing arts centre, and art workshops.

Ersoy emphasised the importance of retaining railway services at Haydarpasa, in homage to its century-old legacy as a train station.

Meanwhile, at Sirkeci Station, the unused registered buildings will be reimagined as spaces for culture and arts, housing institutions such as a Migration Museum and a thematic museum.

These changes aim to preserve the historical elements of the European side for future generations, Ersoy noted. Highlighting the larger cultural goal, Ersoy stated, “With the completion of works in the Haydarpasa area, the first cultural and art island on the Anatolian side will be created in Istanbul,” stressing that the area will host only cultural facilities—no hotels or shopping malls.

This plan addresses the city’s demand for major cultural centers on the Anatolian side, with Haydarpasa envisioned as a bridge linking cultures from Asia to Europe, much like the prestigious Venice Biennale.

Ersoy also emphasised the non-commercial nature of arts and culture, recognising that state support and private initiatives are essential for the sustainability of such projects.

He voiced optimism about private museums joining the project, noting, “We are actively encouraging them to join,” and announced the ministry’s goal to launch Haydarpasa and Sirkeci as cultural valleys during the Istanbul Culture Road Festival in October 2026.

Through this initiative, Türkiye aims to offer a significant cultural gain to Istanbul and the entire country.

Considered one of Istanbul's most significant cultural heritage sites, the stations serves as a vital reflection of the city's architecture and cultural legacy.