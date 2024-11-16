WORLD
2 MIN READ
Knife attack at Chinese school leaves several dead
According to local police the 21-year-old suspect was reportedly motivated by his failure to graduate from arts and technology school.
Knife attack at Chinese school leaves several dead
The attack took place at the Wuxi Vocational Institute of Arts and Technology in the city of Yixing, police said. / Photo: Reuters Archive
November 16, 2024

A weekend knife attack at a vocational school in Jiangsu, eastern China left eight people dead and 17 injured, according to police reports.

The attack took place at the Wuxi Vocational Institute of Arts and Technology in the city of Yixing on Saturday evening, police said.

The suspect in the attack, a 21-year-old identified only as Xu, was motivated by anger due to his failure to pass exams and earn a diploma from the institute, as well as dissatisfaction with internship compensation, according to local police, who have detained Xu.

China has seen several knife attacks this year, including in September when a 44-year-old man allegedly stabbed a 10-year-old Japanese student in Shenzhen, southern China, and in June in northeastern China when four United States college instructors and a local tourist were injured.​​​​​​​

RelatedCar ramming in southern China kills, wounds dozens in rare violent crime
SOURCE:AA
Explore
ِAzerbaijan, Russia exchange protests as diplomatic tensions escalate
US appeals court says pro-Palestine Georgetown student can remain free
Türkiye's top spy visits northern Iraq, holds talks with KRG officials
TRNC set to take part in informal 5+1 Cyprus talks in New York
Qatar pushes 60-day truce, prisoner swap in new Gaza ceasefire bid: Israeli media
West to blame for Ukraine conflict, Putin tells Macron
Türkiye welcomes US decision to lift sanctions on Syria
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
US Senate approves Trump's 'big, beautiful' spending bill
Disrespecting Prophet Muhammad, other prophets will not go unpunished, Erdogan vows
No love lost: Trump says will 'take a look' at deporting Musk
Deadly Ukrainian strike targets Russian city deep behind front line
Mounting outcry: 170+ charities slam deadly Gaza aid distribution system
Latest militant attacks kill at least five in Pakistan
Millions risk hunger as food aid for Sudan refugees faces funding gap: WFP
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us