Saturday, December 7, 2024

1931 GMT — Israeli strikes on two southern Lebanese villages has killed at least six people and wounded five others, the Lebanese health ministry said.

More updates 👇

1158 GMT — Qatar resumes Gaza ceasefire mediation after month-long pause

Qatar has recommitted to its role in mediating the Gaza ceasefire negotiations, as announced by Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani during the opening of the 22nd Doha Forum.

This move comes after Qatar had suspended its mediation efforts nearly a month ago, citing a lack of "seriousness" from the parties involved in the negotiations.

Sheikh Mohammed emphasised that Qatar's decision to re-enter the talks was driven by a renewed momentum in the negotiations, particularly following the election of US President Donald Trump.

1123 GMT — Israeli strikes kill at least 29 at hard-hit Gaza hospital

At least 29 people were killed, including four medical staff, when Israeli strikes pummeled the area around one of the last remaining hospitals in northern Gaza, Palestinian officials said.

The situation in and around the Kamal Adwan hospital is "catastrophic", according to Dr. Hussam Abu Safia, the director of the hospital.

The dead included five children and five women, according to the hospital casualty list, which was obtained by The Associated Press.

1113 GMT —Palestinian death toll in Israel's war on Gaza reaches 44,664

At least 44,664 people have been killed in nearly 14 months of Israel's war on Gaza, the Palestinian Health Ministry said.

The toll includes 52 deaths in the previous 24 hours, according to the ministry, which said 105,976 people have been wounded in Gaza since Israel's war began on October 7, 2023.

1022 GMT — Gaza talks 'likely' to resume in coming week: source close to Hamas

"Based on contacts with the mediators, we expect a new round of negotiations to begin in Cairo, most likely this week, to discuss ideas and proposals regarding a ceasefire and a prisoner exchange," a source close to the Hamas delegation has said.

"Egyptian, Qatari, Turkish and other parties are making commendable efforts to stop the war and the Israeli massacres," the source added.

Qatar had been mediating ceasefire talks for months alongside the United States and Egypt, but last month it announced it was suspending its efforts, saying Israel and Hamas needed to "show their willingness and seriousness".

1013 GMT — Israel strikes ambulance near Gaza hospital: health officials

The Palestinian Health Ministry in Gaza has released a video showing an Israeli air strike targeting an ambulance stationed near Kamal Adwan Hospital in northern Gaza.

The footage, shared by the Health Ministry, reveals intense gunfire from Israeli forces hitting the ambulance. The video also shows the vehicle's driver inside at the time of the assault.

Ambulance use in northern Gaza has become increasingly rare amid ongoing attacks.

Most ambulances are now inoperable due to repeated strikes and acute fuel shortages, leaving only one or two operational vehicles near the hospital.

1010 GMT — Most Israelis support rejecting Netanyahu's request for delay in corruption testimony: poll

Over half of Israelis support a court ruling rejecting Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's request to delay his testimony in an ongoing corruption case, due later this week, according to a new public opinion poll.

The poll indicates that 56 percent of Israelis back the court's ruling, viewing it as justified.

A minority of 29 percent of respondents said the judges made a mistake, arguing that Netanyahu should not be required to testify during such a critical period. Some 15 percent of those polled were undecided.

0956 GMT — Death toll from Israeli strike on Gaza's Nuseirat refugee camp rises to 26

Al-Awda Hospital has said that Israeli shelling targeted several homes in central Gaza, the Nuseirat refugee camp, killing 26 Palestinians and wounding more than 60 others.

0906 GMT — Qatar engaging with Trump administration on Gaza, hopes for ceasefire deal before inauguration, Qatar FM says

Qatar is engaging with the incoming Trump administration on Gaza after sensing a new momentum with the administration on ceasefire talks, Qatar's Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani has said.

Al Thani said during the Doha Forum that his country has seen encouragement from the Trump administration to reach a ceasefire in Gaza before Trump's inauguration in January.

0848 GMT — Death toll in Israeli strike on home in central Gaza rises to 24

The bodies of seven Palestinians were recovered from the rubble, raising the death toll from an Israeli air strike on a home in the Nuseirat refugee camp in central Gaza to 24.

Medical sources said that the bodies of seven Palestinians were pulled from the debris of a house belonging to the Al Nadi family, which was hit by Israeli forces on Friday night.

Initially, more than 17 Palestinians were killed, and more than 50 others, mostly women and children, were injured in the attack, according to medical sources.

0814 GMT — Qatar discusses developments in Gaza with Türkiye, Jordan, Iran

Qatar’s foreign minister held discussions with his counterparts from Türkiye, Jordan and Iran on the latest developments in Syria and the ongoing situation in Gaza and the occupied Palestinian territories, Qatar has said.

According to Qatar's Foreign Ministry, Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani, who also serves as the country's prime minister, spoke by phone with Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi and Jordanian Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi.

0731 GMT — Israeli army claims it intercepted missile fired from Yemen

The Israeli forces have claimed that its air force had intercepted a missile launched from Yemen before it entered Israeli airspace.

In a post on X, Israeli military spokesperson Avichay Adraee confirmed that the missile was intercepted by the air force before it breached Israeli airspace.

No sirens were triggered, he added.

2200 GMT —Israel bombs Gaza home, killing 20 Palestinians, wounding dozens

Israel has struck a home in Gaza's Nuseirat refugee camp, killing at least 20 Palestinians, including six children, and wounding many, Gaza's Civil Defence Agency and WAFA news agency reported.

"The bombing resulted in the murder of 20 people, including six children and five women, with several others wounded in neighbouring homes," WAFA reported.

Medical sources at al-Awda Hospital told AFP news agency that 14 bodies had arrived at the facility from the camp.

Local authorities said that nearby hospitals had received 39 wounded with rescue work ongoing at the scene of the Israeli strike, which "damaged multiple neighbouring houses".

2135 GMT — Israel strikes Lebanon, violates truce 155th time

Israeli warplanes have flown above Beirut and struck southern Lebanon in the latest violations of a fragile ceasefire.

The Lebanese state news agency (NNA) said Israeli drones flew at a low altitude above Beirut's southern suburb.

It added that Israeli warplanes struck an area near the Litani River between the towns of Yohmor al-Chaqif and Zawtar al-Sharqiyah in the Nabatieh district i n southern Lebanon.

In the Marjayoun district, also in southern Lebanon, Israel blew-up more buildings in Odaisseh town.

The new violations bring the total violations since the ceasefire took effect on November 27 to 155.

For our live updates from Friday, December 6, 2024, click here.