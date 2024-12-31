WORLD
3 MIN READ
Israel has destroyed Gaza hospitals, violated international law: UN
Israel has in the past few days conducted operations against hospitals in Gaza that drew criticism from the World Health Organization (WHO) among others.
Israel has destroyed Gaza hospitals, violated international law: UN
It also warned that a systemic pattern of rights abuses against civilians could constitute crimes against humanity. / Photo: AP
December 31, 2024

A UN Human Rights Office report has condemned Israeli attacks on hospitals in Gaza, saying they had devastated the health system in the Palestinian enclave and raised serious concerns about Israel's compliance with international law.

In the report documenting various attacks between October 12, 2023 and June 30, 2024, the UN rights office said they had severe consequences on Palestinians' access to medical attention.

The 23-page report concluded that Israel's conduct of hostilities in Gaza had "destroyed" local healthcare.

"The destruction of the healthcare system in Gaza, and the extent of the killing of patients, staff, and other civilians in these attacks, is a direct consequence of the disregard of international humanitarian and human rights law," it said.

The Israeli military did not immediately reply to a request for comment on the report.

Israel has in the past few days conducted operations against hospitals in Gaza that drew criticism from the head of the World Health Organization (WHO) among others.

Related'Deeply disturbing': WHO loses contact with Kamal Adwan Hospital in Gaza

Suggestions rejected

The report said deliberately directing attacks against hospitals and places where the sick and wounded are, provided they are not military objectives, would be war crimes.

It also warned that a systemic pattern of rights abuses against civilians could constitute crimes against humanity.

Israel has consistently rejected such suggestions.

The UN High Commissioner for Human Rights, Volker Turk, said the report's findings pointed to a "blatant disregard for international humanitarian and human rights law."

"As if the relentless bombing and the dire humanitarian situation in Gaza were not enough, the one sanctuary where Palestinians should have felt safe became a death trap," Turk said in a statement.

RelatedIsraeli attack on Gaza's Kamal Adwan hospital leaves it deserted — WHO
SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Indus Waters Treaty: Pakistan scores diplomatic win against India in international court
Sudanese build barter economies as civil war ruins formal markets
By Mohammed Ahmed
Death toll climbs to 36 after massive fire at Indian pharma factory
Without subsidies, Elon might close and return to South Africa: Trump
Taiwan fines Meta with over $512,000 for lacking advertiser transparency
Anti-nuclear group honours 38,000 children who died in US atomic bombings of Japan
Writers, artists press UK to halt ban on Palestine Action, arms to Israel
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
US revokes visas for British punk duo over 'death to the IDF' chants at Glastonbury
Twenty bodies found in Mexico’s Sinaloa state amid cartel violence
Obama, Bush criticise Trump's gutting of USAID on its last day as independent agency
US envoy rejects Russian stalling claims as Moscow reports advances in Ukraine's Dnipropetrovsk
Rocket attack hits Iraqi military airbase in Kirkuk
Elon Musk slams Trump’s spending bill, calls for new US political party
Netanyahu to meet Trump at White House as US pushes Gaza ceasefire
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us