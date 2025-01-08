WORLD
3 MIN READ
Police in Seoul track impeached President Yoon's location with new warrant
Yoon Suk-yeol to stand trial if he is indicted in martial law probe, says lawyer.
Police in Seoul track impeached President Yoon's location with new warrant
Security personnel block the entrance to protect impeached South Korean president Yoon Suk-yeol from a possible second arrest attempt by the Corruption Investigation Office, as seen from a hill in Seoul on January 8, 2025.  / Photo: AFP
January 8, 2025

South Korean police said they are “tracking” the location of impeached President Yoon Suk-yeol after a court in Seoul issued a fresh arrest warrant against him.

The police statement came amid growing rumors that the 63-year-old leader had fled his official residence to eva de arrest.

“We cannot specifically disclose President Yoon’s location,” a police official told the Seoul-based Yonhap News. “We continue to track his location.”

Yoon faces charges of insurrection and treason over his brief imposition of martial law on December 3, which led to his impeachment on December 14. The Constitutional Court is now deliberating his removal from office.

​​​​​​​Attempts to arrest Yoon have been thwarted by his security detail, which blocked investigators. A court extended the arrest warrant on Tuesday after the failed detention attempts.

RelatedSouth Koreans protest in snow as Yoon resists arrest

'Already left the residence'

Opposition lawmaker Ahn Gyu-back claimed that Yoon “already left the residence and is hiding in a third location.” However, the presidential office dismissed the speculation.

“I have heard the president is currently staying at the official residence,” a presidential official said without providing further details.

Yoon’s lawyer said the impeached president would stand trial if formally indicted.

Since taking office in 2022, Yoon has operated from the Defense Ministry compound in Seoul and remained inside his official residence in the Yongsan district since his impeachment.

Yoon is the fi rst sitting South Korean president to face an arrest warrant and a travel ban.

Several senior officials from his administration, including former Defense Minister Kim Yong-hyun, Army Chief of Staff Gen. Park An-su, and Lt. Gen. Kwak Jong-keun, head of the Army Special Warfare Command, have been indicted on charges of insurrection and abuse of power in connection with the martial law probe.

Pro- and anti-Yoon demonstrators have gathered outside his residence, with opposition protesters demanding his arrest and Yoon’s supporters raising US flags and echoing the “stop the steal” sloga n to oppose his detention.

RelatedSouth Korea investigators get second warrant to arrest Yoon
SOURCE:AA
Explore
Indus Waters Treaty: Pakistan scores diplomatic win against India in international court
Sudanese build barter economies as civil war ruins formal markets
By Mohammed Ahmed
Death toll climbs to 36 after massive fire at Indian pharma factory
Without subsidies, Elon might close and return to South Africa: Trump
Taiwan fines Meta with over $512,000 for lacking advertiser transparency
Anti-nuclear group honours 38,000 children who died in US atomic bombings of Japan
Writers, artists press UK to halt ban on Palestine Action, arms to Israel
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
US revokes visas for British punk duo over 'death to the IDF' chants at Glastonbury
Twenty bodies found in Mexico’s Sinaloa state amid cartel violence
Obama, Bush criticise Trump's gutting of USAID on its last day as independent agency
US envoy rejects Russian stalling claims as Moscow reports advances in Ukraine's Dnipropetrovsk
Rocket attack hits Iraqi military airbase in Kirkuk
Elon Musk slams Trump’s spending bill, calls for new US political party
Netanyahu to meet Trump at White House as US pushes Gaza ceasefire
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us