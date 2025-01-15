Mongolian President Ukhnaa Khurelsukh is set to arrive in Türkiye on Wednesday for a landmark five-day official visit, marking the first visit by a Mongolian president in 21 years.

Invited by President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, the trip aims to strengthen the historical and cultural bonds between the two nations while exploring new avenues for cooperation in bilateral, regional, and global contexts.

The leaders will meet on Thursday at the Presidential Complex in Ankara, Türkiye’s capital, Turkish Head of Communications Fahrettin Altun said in a statement on Wednesday.

This is Mongolia's first presidential visit to Türkiye in 21 years, intending to strengthen historical and cultural ties between the Turkish and Mongolian peoples for mutual benefit.

Related Turkish, Mongolian archaeologists excavate tombs in Shovh Uul Mountain

Historical ties

Diplomatic relations between Türkiye and Mongolia, established on June 24, 1969, have deepened over the years, particularly after the opening of embassies in Ulaanbaatar and Ankara in 1996 and 1997, respectively.

With more than 100 bilateral agreements signed, the two nations have solidified their legal framework for cooperation in various fields.

Türkiye places significant importance on its historical ties with Mongolia, which is home to the Orkhon Inscriptions, the oldest known Turkish monuments.