Fancy a robot chess partner to test your moves on? Perhaps a robotic pet dog? Or a life-sized replica of physicist Albert Einstein that could teach you his theories on relativity?

Those are some of over 100 robots that will be sold at a new store in Beijing opened on Friday, showcasing humanoid models from more than 40 Chinese brands such as Ubtech Robotics and Unitree Robotics.

The store is among China’s first to sell humanoid and consumer-oriented robots, reflecting the country’s ambition to lead in AI and robotics.

Located within a robotics industrial park in Yizhuang, it displays more than 50 robots across seven key categories, including medical, industrial, bionic, and humanoid, according to the state-run Global Times .

“If robots are to enter thousands of households, relying solely on robotics companies is not enough,” Wang Yifan, a store director, said on Wednesday, emphasising the need for tailored solutions for consumers.