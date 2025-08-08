BIZTECH
China unveils world's first humanoid robot store in AI leadership push
The store features over 100 models performing different actions as China eyes global AI leadership with a $137B fund boost.
Staff move a humanoid robot of emperor Qin Shi Huang after it fell during a media tour at Robot Mall in Beijing on 6 August 2025. / Reuters
August 8, 2025

Fancy a robot chess partner to test your moves on? Perhaps a robotic pet dog? Or a life-sized replica of physicist Albert Einstein that could teach you his theories on relativity?

Those are some of over 100 robots that will be sold at a new store in Beijing opened on Friday, showcasing humanoid models from more than 40 Chinese brands such as Ubtech Robotics and Unitree Robotics.

The store is among China’s first to sell humanoid and consumer-oriented robots, reflecting the country’s ambition to lead in AI and robotics.

Located within a robotics industrial park in Yizhuang, it displays more than 50 robots across seven key categories, including medical, industrial, bionic, and humanoid, according to the state-run Global Times.

“If robots are to enter thousands of households, relying solely on robotics companies is not enough,” Wang Yifan, a store director, said on Wednesday, emphasising the need for tailored solutions for consumers.

Describing the store as “4S” — offering sales, spare parts, maintenance and survey services, like car dealerships — Wang said the robots range in price from 2,000 yuan (£278.33) to several million yuan.

Robots showcased include dancing robotic dogs, humanoid robots dispensing traditional Chinese medicine, and robots that can flip pancakes, brew coffee, shoot basketballs, paint, or overcome obstacle courses. There is even an Albert Einstein replica.

The store's debut coincides with the 2025 World Robot Conference being held from August 8 to 12, showcasing more than 1,500 products and debuting 100 from over 200 domestic and international companies.

China’s focus on robotics aims to address challenges such as an ageing population and slowing growth.

The sector has been bolstered by generous subsidies exceeding $20 billion over the past year, while Beijing plans a one trillion yuan ($137 billion) fund to support AI and robotics start-ups.

SOURCE:Reuters, Anadolu Agency
