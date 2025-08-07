US President Donald Trump has reiterated that the decision to halt the Russia-Ukraine war rests entirely with Vladimir Putin, as his self-imposed Friday deadline for the Russian leader to agree to a ceasefire approaches.

Trump said he is ready to meet Putin — with or without Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy present — in a bid to “stop the killing.”

"It's going to be up to him," Trump told reporters on Thursday at the White House when asked whether his ceasefire deadline for Putin still stands.

"We're going to see what he has to say. It's going to be up to him. Very disappointed," he added.

Asked whether a meeting between Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is required before Trump would sit down with the Russian leader, the president replied: "No."

"They would like to meet with me, and I'll do whatever I can to stop the killing," Trump said.

On the same day, Putin floated the United Arab Emirates as a possible venue for a meeting with Trump, calling it a "quite suitable location."

He said Moscow and Washington both expressed interest in holding talks.

"We have many friends who are ready to help us organise events of this kind. One of our friends is the president of the United Arab Emirates," Putin said from the Kremlin.

Regarding a potential trilateral summit involving Zelenskyy, Putin said he had no objection "in principle" but emphasised the need to "create the necessary conditions" before such a meeting could take place.