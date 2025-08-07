WAR ON GAZA
3 min read
Hamas says Netanyahu sacrificing captives; Jordan official vows Arabs won't clean Israeli PM's mess
Hamas says Netanyahu's plan to reoccupy Gaza confirms his desire to get rid of captives for "personal interests", and a Jordanian official vows Arabs will not agree to Netanyahu's policies "nor clean his mess".
Hamas says Netanyahu sacrificing captives; Jordan official vows Arabs won't clean Israeli PM's mess
Experts contend that the actual death toll significantly exceeds what the Gaza authorities have reported, estimating it could be around 200,000. / AA
August 7, 2025

Palestinian resistance group Hamas has accused Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, whose extremist regime is debating Gaza reoccupation plan, of sacrificing the Israeli captives held in the besieged enclave.

"Netanyahu's plans to escalate the aggression confirm beyond any doubt his desire to get rid of the captives and sacrifice them in pursuit of his personal interests and extremist ideological agenda," Hamas said in a statement on Thursday.

The statement was issued as Netanyahu convened his security cabinet to vote on an expansion of genocide in Gaza. Israeli media said it could entail a full military occupation of the Palestinian territory.

The public broadcaster KAN, citing unnamed official sources, said Netanyahu proposed what was described as a "light" and "gradual" strategy during one of the most sensitive meetings since the Gaza genocide began.

According to the report, the plan calls for Israeli occupational forces to advance into areas they have not previously invaded, including what it describes as Hamas training camps in central Gaza and Gaza City itself — despite warnings from the army Chief of Staff Eyal Zamir.

Earlier on Thursday US network Fox News aired an interview with Netanyahu in which he said that Israel intends to take control of all of Gaza but not "keep it" or "govern it."

"In response to the remarks made by war criminal... Benjamin Netanyahu, in his interview with Fox News... What he is planning is a continuation of a policy of genocide and forced displacement, through the perpetration of further crimes against our Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip," Hamas said.

RelatedTRT Global - Netanyahu discusses Gaza reoccupation plan with Israeli security cabinet

'Arabs will only support what Palestinians agree on'

A Jordanian official meanwhile told Reuters news agency that Arabs "will only support what Palestinians agree and decide on" after Netanyahu said Israel wanted to hand over Gaza to Arab forces that would govern it.

Recommended

"Security in Gaza must be done through legitimate Palestinian institutions," the source said.

Netanyahu did not elaborate on the governance arrangements or which Arab countries could be involved.

"Arabs will not be agreeing to Netanyahu's policies nor clean his mess," the Jordanian official said in the first reaction by a main Arab neighbour to Netanyahu's comments.

Since October 2023, Israel's genocide in Gaza has resulted in a significant number of Palestinian casualties. Reports from Palestinian officials indicate that over 61,000 Palestinians have been killed, predominantly women and children, by Israel.

It is feared that approximately 11,000 Palestinians are buried under the rubble of destroyed homes, according to Palestine's official WAFA news agency.

Experts suggest the true death toll in Gaza may far exceed official reports, potentially reaching approximately 200,000.

Of the 251 captives taken by Hamas in 2023, 49 remain in Gaza, with 27 presumed dead by the military. Hamas says many captives were killed in Israeli strikes.

Israel has abducted and jailed some 11,000 Palestinians.

SOURCE:TRT World and Agencies
Explore
Russia begins construction of Kazakhstan’s first nuclear power plant
Turkish FM Fidan to visit Egypt amid deepening bilateral ties and regional discussions
Pakistan suspends mobile data service in Balochistan to counter terror threats
US admits error in Japan trade deal, promises tariff refunds: Tokyo
Intel CEO Tan says 'engaging' with US after Trump demands resignation
Manuscript heist: US library user swaps rare Chinese artwork with fakes
Storm over the Strait: Italy’s plan for world’s longest Sicily bridge faces strong pushback
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Japanese warships dock in New Zealand for first time in nearly 90 years
Trump says Russia-Ukraine ceasefire ‘up to Putin’ as his Friday deadline looms
Hamas says Netanyahu sacrificing captives; Jordan official vows Arabs won't clean Israeli PM's mess
Israel erupts as thousands protest Netanyahu's Gaza reoccupation plan, demanding truce deal 'now'
Israel's security cabinet approves Netanyahu's plan to reoccupy Gaza City
'Terror-free Türkiye' initiative not a 'negotiation process' with PKK: Turkish Parliament speaker
Trump says he will host Azerbaijan's Aliyev and Armenia's Pashinyan for peace signing
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us